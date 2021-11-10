 clock menu more-arrow no yes
United Airlines will stop flying to these 11 cities

United Airlines said it will stop flying to 11 U.S. cities for the foreseeable future

By Herb Scribner
Passengers board a United Airlines flight.
Passengers wait to board a United Airlines flight, seen in background, for Newark, N.J., at Fiumicino’s Leonardo Da Vinci airport, near Rome, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. United Airlines announced Tuesday it will stop flying to 11 small cities across the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press

United Airlines announced Tuesday it will stop flying to 11 small cities across the country due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Business Insider, the 11 cities United Airlines will cut include:

  • Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan.
  • College Station, Texas.
  • Columbia, Missouri.
  • Mosinee, Wisconsin.
  • Evansville, Indiana.
  • Killeen–Fort Hood, Texas.
  • Lansing, Michigan.
  • Monroe, Louisiana.
  • Pierre, South Dakota.
  • Watertown, South Dakota.
  • Twin Falls, Idaho.

You can still travel to some of these cities through other carriers. For example, you can travel to Twin Falls from Salt Lake City using Delta, according to Business Insider.

United told Business Insider that the changes were made for multiple reasons.

  • “Many different factors determine a successful route and our decisions include careful evaluation of our overall network, fleet, resources at our regional partners, and yields,” the airline told Insider. “With that in mind, we have determined that these particular routes are not sustainable for the long-term.”

It’s not only United that is feeling the brunt of the pandemic. In fact, multiple U.S airlines have been delaying and canceling flights as a result of shortage issues and staffing problems, Travel + Leisure reports.

