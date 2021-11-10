Collin Chandler signs with BYU Cougars basketball

The top college basketball prospect from Utah in the last six years is staying in the Beehive State for school, and he has chosen BYU blue.

On Wednesday afternoon, Farmington High guard Collin Chandler announced that he has committed to the Cougars and head coach Mark Pope, and minutes later, BYU announced that he has officially signed with the program.

4⭐️ 2022 guard Collin Chandler announces his commitment to BYU pic.twitter.com/SNB7aPKhIm — Tyler Haslam (@TylerHaslam_) November 10, 2021

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Chandler chose BYU over in-state rival Utah, Gonzaga, Stanford, Arizona and Oregon, among a host of other scholarship offers.

Chandler is ranked by ESPN as the 28th-best prospect in the entire country for the class of 2022 and by 247 Sports as the 35th-best.

He is the highest-ranked player to come out of a Utah school besides Wasatch Academy since Frank Jackson was No. 13 out of Lone Peak High in 2016 and went to Duke.

Chandler received his first scholarship offer from Dixie State in mid-August of 2020 but then starred at a national camp and started to get much more attention.

In all, five Pac-12 programs offered him a scholarship, as well as Gonzaga and Creighton, along with Utah State and Dixie State, according to 247 Sports.

“Chandler is a competitive guard who always plays in attack mode,” 247 Sports’ Brandon Jenkins wrote in a scouting report. “He is still a baby physically but has great length, burst, and solid skill. He beats defenders off the rip or bounce with an excellent first step.

“A plus athlete who is bouncy and is an exciting athletic finisher at and above the rim, Chandler thrives in transition and enjoys attacking the rim when driving lanes are available. He is a great shooter off the catch or dribble and knocks down the three-point shot with consistency.”

Last season on the high school level, Chandler averaged 22.3 points per game for Farmington, which made it to the 5A state championship game.

BYU and Utah were Chandler’s last two official visits, with the BYU one at the end of October and the Utah one last weekend. It was widely thought that Utah would be the pick up until recent days.

Chandler is expected to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after high school, meaning BYU will be entering the Big 12 Conference right about the time he will be returning.