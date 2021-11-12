Disney+ Day: What we learned about Marvel, Star Wars and more

Disney+ held a celebratory event Friday that revealed new trailers, teasers, concept art and more for future Marvel, Star Wars and Disney projects coming to Disney+.

We compiled a number of updates on the new Disney+ Day reveals and sneak peeks, which included new looks at Marvel and Star Wars content. Read below for what you might have missed during the event.

Disney reveals what’s coming next for Marvel

10:26 a.m.

Disney+ has released a 15-minute look at the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+.

The special included sneak peeks at upcoming shows, including “Hawkeye,” “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Secret Invasion” and more.

And it showcased some of the most historic Disney+ MCU shows, including “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and Marvel’s “What If...?” The video serves as a good recap to what’s been shown before and what’s coming next.

New Marvel series announced at Disney+ Day

9:52 a.m.

Disney+ announced a slew of new Marvel series and projects Friday, including:

NEWS -- Marvel announces a SLEW of new projects on #DisneyPlusDay, including:



“Marvel Zombies" series

“Agatha: House of Harkness”

“Secret Invasion”

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year”

“Ironheart"

"I Am Groot" animated original series.

Disney+ debuts new show logos for “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk”

9:50 a.m.

Disney+ debuted new television show logos for a number of upcoming projects, offering a brief look at what to expect on the streaming service in 2022.

Iconic ‘X-Men’ series to return on Disney+ with ‘X-Men ‘97’

9:34 a.m.

The beloved 1990s “X-Men: The Animated Series” is getting a revival on Disney+.

The series was an animated series about the X-Men and became one of the most popular cartoon superhero shows in modern history, according to The Wrap.

The show has the title “X-Men ’97.”

The revival show will pick up where the previous project left off, per ComicBook.com.

“X-Men ’97” will premiere sometime in 2023.

Pixar debuts new ‘Cars’ series and details about ‘Lightyear’

9:23 a.m.

Disney+ announced that Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will return in for “Cars on the Road,” a new Disney+ original series based in the “Cars” universe.

Pixar also debuted a first look at the new animated series “Win or Lose,” which will premiere in fall 2023.

And there will be a return to Zootopia in “Zootopia+,” a new short-form series coming to Disney+ in 2022.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ special includes concept art of Obi-Wan, Darth Vader

9:09 a.m.

Disney+ released Friday a new special look at the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, which was previously leaked Thursday.

The special look, which is available on Disney+, showed Ewan McGregor talking about the upcoming series. Concept art appeared through the sneak peek feature, too.

The concept art showed Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader engaging in another lightsaber battle.

New concept art from Obi-Wan Kenobi has been officially released, including Obi-Wan and Vader facing off yet again!

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 on the way

8:30 a.m.

Disney+ announced that “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3 will be released in 2022.

Disney+ announces a slew of new projects

8:26 a.m.

Disney+ announced a new National Geographic show, called “America the Beautiful.”

Disney+ released a new trailer for a new series with Will Smith, called “Welcome to Earth.”

The company also announced new original Disney+ film “Sneakerella.”

The Proud Family will return with a new Disney+ series, titled “TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder.”

Chris Hemsworth gets his own Disney+ show

7:53 a.m.

Disney+ announced Friday a new series called “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” from National Geographic.

The series trailer shows Hemsworth participating in extreme skills challenges, like rock climbing, swimming and more.

“Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” will premiere in 2022 on Disney+

"Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" will premiere in 2022 on Disney+

New live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a release date

7:46 a.m.

Disney+ announced the release date for the new live-action “Pinocchio” film starring Tom Hanks.

The film will be released on Disney+ in fall 2022.

The new retelling of “Pinocchio” stars Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.

Robert Zemeckis will direct the project.

New ‘‘Hocus Pocus 2’ set photo drops on Disney+ Day

7:44 a.m.

Disney+ shared a production photo from the set of “Hocus Pocus 2,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The photo shows the three Sanderson sisters together again, wearing their classic outfits seen in the original film.

“Hocus Pocus 2” drops on Disney+ in fall 2022.

They're already running amok, amok, amok! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus.

Chip ’n Dale make a comeback with ‘Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers’

7:38 a.m.

Andy Samberg and John Mulaney will star as Chip ’n Dale in the new Disney+ original movie “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers.”

The new film, which was called a “comeback” and not a reboot, will be released in spring 2022.

First clip for The Beatles documentary series drops online

7:27 a.m.

Disney+ released the first clip for “The Beatles: Get Back,” a three-part event from Peter Jackson.

The entire series drops on Nov. 25.

‘Disenchanted’ — sequel to ‘Enchanted’ — coming to Disney+ next year

7:18 a.m.

“Disenchanted” — the sequel film to “Enchanted” — will be released on Disney+ in fall 2022, Disney+ announced Friday.

The film will star Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, who will return for their roles.

Magic is in the air #Disenchanted is coming to Disney+ Fall 2022 and you can stream Disney's #Enchanted NOW on @DisneyPlus!

“Enchanted” became available on Disney+ Friday, too.

‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ will premiere in March 2022

7:14 a.m.

Disney+ announced Friday that a “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, will be released in March 2022. The movie is a new take on the original film, which starred Steve Martin.

‘Baymax’ series coming to Disney+

7:08 a.m.

Disney+ announced a new original series based on the “Big Hero 6” universe — called “Baymax” — will be released in summer 2022.

A trailer was released along with the title announcement, showing the character Baymax serving coffee and helping people.

A big hero will rise ●—● Baymax!, an Original Series, is streaming Summer 2022 on #DisneyPlus.

Disney announces new ‘Ice Age’ movie for Disney+

7:01 a.m.

“Ice Age” — a popular Disney animation film — is back with a new film, “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.”

Disney+ announced Friday that it will be bringing back the “Ice Age” franchise with a new film, which will be released exclusively on Disney+. The trailer was released.

❄️ @IceAge is back, and it's coming to @DisneyPlus! Get ready for a wild prehistoric adventure! Check out the teaser trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, streaming January 28.

The film drops on Jan. 28 on Disney+.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson kick off Disney+ Day with special announcement

6:55 a.m.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, stars of the recent Disney film “Jungle Cruise,” kicked off Disney+ Day with a special announcement video, where they explained how “Jungle Cruise” is on the streaming service.

And who better to kick off the #DisneyPlusDay adventure *together* than Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt?!

Disney+ shares first teaser for Disney+ Day

6 a.m.

At 6 a.m. MST, Disney+ tweeted out a small teaser trailer for Disney+ Day, suggesting that teasers and trailers for some new Marvel and Star Wars content would be coming soon.

What is Disney+ Day?

On Friday, Disney+ will celebrate its anniversary with Disney+ Day. Friday morning, Disney+ will share new teasers, trailers and posters to the Disney+ Twitter feed, giving us a glimpse at what’s to come to the streaming service in the near future.

“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. “With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

Moreover, Disney+ will share specials on Disney+ from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

What time does Disney+ Day start?

7 a.m. MST — Disney+ will begin sharing “first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars” on its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds.

9 a.m. MST — Disney+ will release on-platform specials from Pixar.

9:45 a.m. MST — Disney+ will premiere new Marvel Studios content on the platform.

What to expect on Disney+ Day

Marvel Studios is expected to drop a new Marvel Cinematic Universe trailer, which will showcase new MCU content coming to Disney+.

Lucasfilm will likely share a teaser trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ series and a reel of clips for the “Rogue One” prequel series, “Andor,” among other content.

What will debut on Disney+?

Disney+ said a number of new projects will debut on the platform Friday, including: