 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

3 keys to BYU’s 66-60 win over San Diego State

Here are the key reasons BYU defeated San Diego State in the Marriott Center Friday

By Dick Harmon
BYU’s Caleb Lohner drives to the basket against San Diego State at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
BYU Photo

BYU defeated San Diego State 66-60 in the Marriott Center Friday night to extend its early season record to 2-0.

Here are three keys to BYU’s win.

  • BYU made clutch free throws in the final minutes while nursing a 63-58 lead. Te’Jon Lucan hit all four of his attempts and Caleb Lohner hit one of two to put BYU ahead by the final score 66-60. For the game, BYU hit 18 of 23 from the free throw line for 78 percent while the Aztecs went 9 of 19 for 47 percent.
  • The Cougars outscored San Diego State 17-10 on second-chance points with Lohner and freshman Foussseyni Traore grabbing eight rebounds each, many of them on the offensive end to keep possessions alive.
  • In a defensive battle, BYU’s smaller lineup blocked four shots to San Diego State’s one. Both teams had 11 turnovers and shot 39 percent from the field. BYU had only a four rebound advantage (42-38) over the Aztecs.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

A college president talks diversity and mental health

By Lois M. Collins

Do some movies require homework before seeing?

By Herb Scribner

How highways changed the West and the West changed highways

By Matthew Brown

Justin Bean scores 30, Utah State beats Richmond for Ryan Odom’s 1st Aggie win

By Associated Press

Utah State at San Jose State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

By Ryan McDonald

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

By Herb Scribner