3 keys to BYU’s 66-60 win over San Diego State

BYU defeated San Diego State 66-60 in the Marriott Center Friday night to extend its early season record to 2-0.
Here are three keys to BYU’s win.
- BYU made clutch free throws in the final minutes while nursing a 63-58 lead. Te’Jon Lucan hit all four of his attempts and Caleb Lohner hit one of two to put BYU ahead by the final score 66-60. For the game, BYU hit 18 of 23 from the free throw line for 78 percent while the Aztecs went 9 of 19 for 47 percent.
- The Cougars outscored San Diego State 17-10 on second-chance points with Lohner and freshman Foussseyni Traore grabbing eight rebounds each, many of them on the offensive end to keep possessions alive.
- In a defensive battle, BYU’s smaller lineup blocked four shots to San Diego State’s one. Both teams had 11 turnovers and shot 39 percent from the field. BYU had only a four rebound advantage (42-38) over the Aztecs.
Loading comments...