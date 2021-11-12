Both Gach receives clearance from NCAA, is immediately eligible to play for Utah basketball

Both Gach is back — officially.

The University of Utah guard was granted a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play, head coach Craig Smith announced Friday.

Gach, who transferred back to Utah after playing last season at Minnesota, is now eligible to make his season debut when the Utes host Sacramento State on Saturday at the Huntsman Center.

ICYMI from a few months ago, here's my feature on Both Gach's reasoning for returning to Utah after leaving after the 2019-20 season:https://t.co/GKCYS3SXgH — Jay Drew (@JayDrewonUtes) November 12, 2021

“We are excited for Both first and foremost,” Smith said in a statement. “As I mentioned previously during our media availabilities, Both has been a consummate pro during this whole process, especially when he had to watch his teammates instead of helping them on the floor Tuesday night in our season opener. We can’t wait to have him join us back on the floor this Saturday!”

Gach, who’s expected to be a key contributor for the Utes this season, averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two seasons with Utah prior to transferring to Minnesota.

Gach missed the season opener, when Utah beat Abilene Christian 70-56 on Tuesday.