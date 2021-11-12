 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Both Gach receives clearance from NCAA, is immediately eligible to play for Utah basketball

Gach eligible to make his season debut when Utes host Sacramento State Saturday at the Huntsman Center

By Brandon Judd
Utah Utes forward Both Gach (11) takes the pass on a fast break after causing a turnover.
Utah Utes forward Both Gach (11) takes the pass on a fast break after causing a turnover as Utah and Colorado play in the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Utah won 78-69. Gach, who transferred back to Utah after a year at Minnesota, was granted a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play for the Utes.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Both Gach is back — officially.

The University of Utah guard was granted a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play, head coach Craig Smith announced Friday.

Gach, who transferred back to Utah after playing last season at Minnesota, is now eligible to make his season debut when the Utes host Sacramento State on Saturday at the Huntsman Center.

“We are excited for Both first and foremost,” Smith said in a statement. “As I mentioned previously during our media availabilities, Both has been a consummate pro during this whole process, especially when he had to watch his teammates instead of helping them on the floor Tuesday night in our season opener. We can’t wait to have him join us back on the floor this Saturday!”

Gach, who’s expected to be a key contributor for the Utes this season, averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two seasons with Utah prior to transferring to Minnesota.

Gach missed the season opener, when Utah beat Abilene Christian 70-56 on Tuesday.

Next Up In University of Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Utah ‘not in a good place’ as COVID-19 cases remain among the nation’s highest

By Lisa Riley Roche

High school football: Ridgeline dominates its way to first 4A state championship in school history

By Tyler Haslam

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is going through reshoots. Here’s why

By Herb Scribner

‘This is a monumental day for Britney Spears’: 13-year conservatorship finally ends

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

This Utah tech startup, led by Black CEO, just went public. Here’s why that’s a big deal

By Art Raymond

Nobody loves their fans like Taylor Swift loves her fans

By Sarah Gambles