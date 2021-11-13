Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 48-17 win over San Jose State

For only the fifth time since 1974, the Utah State Aggies have won eight games in a season. Utah State defeated the San Jose State Spartans 48-17 late Saturday night in San Jose, California, improving to 8-2 on the season, 5-1 in Mountain West Conference play.

The Aggies are now 5-0 on the road this year, rallying from early deficits in every win, including a 14-0 deficit to the Spartans Saturday.

With the win, Utah State maintains control of first place in the Mountain Division of the MW and with it has the inside track to the conference championship game.

Grid View Utah State wide receiver Derek Wright (8) catches a touchdown pass over San Jose State cornerback Kenyon Reed (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel (17) hands off to running back Tyler Nevens (23) during the first half against Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

San Jose State cornerback Kenyon Reed (18) runs back an interception for a touchdown against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver (11) stiff-arms San Jose State linebacker Elijah Wood (14) as he scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver (11) is congratulated by Jacob South (78) and Josh Sterzer (83) after scoring a touchdown against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner (1) throws a touchdown pass past San Jose State linebacker Jordan Cobbs (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel (17) throws a pass against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) rushes against San Jose State safety Jay Lenard (27) and defensive lineman Cade Hall (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

San Jose State quarterback Nick Nash (16) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Utah State safety Ajani Carter, top, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

Utah State safety Ajani Carter, right, and defensive end Nick Heninger (42) go after a fumble by San Jose State quarterback Nick Nash during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Carter recovered the fumble. Tony Avelar, AP

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, right, talks to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

San Jose State cornerback Kenyon Reed, left, breaks up a pass for Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP

4th Quarter

Utah State 48, San Jose State 17

5:21 — Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr., puts a bow on a commanding Utah State performance with a 6-yard touchdown run. The Aggies have out-gained the Spartans 396 yards to 133. The USU defense has had its best performance of the season, forcing three turnovers and racking up nine tackles for loss.

6:09 — Ajani Carter records his second turnover of the game, this one an interception of SJSU quarterback Nick Starkel. Carter returned the pick 45 yards, setting USU up for another score. It was Carter’s third interception of the season.

6:28 — Utah State adds to its commanding lead with a 40-yard field goal by Connor Coles. The Aggies have outscored the Spartans 41-10 since the first quarter.

10:17 — Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner throws a fourth touchdown pass — the third straight game Bonner has thrown four touchdown passes — this one to Derek Wright. A 41-yard bomb, it capped off a 5-play, 65-yard drive. Bonner has now thrown 31 touchdown passes this season.

13:30 — USU kicker Connor Coles misses a 28-yard field goal try wide left, after having made eight consecutive field goals.

3rd Quarter

Utah State 31, San Jose State 17

1:54 — A dropped snap by SJSU quarterback Nick Starkel was recovered by USU linebacker Cash Gilliam, gifting the Aggies possession. It is Utah State’s second forced turnover of the game.

7:12 — USU quarterback Logan Bonner throws this third touchdown pass of the game, a 5-yard laser to wide receiver Brandon Bowling. Bonner has now thrown for 177 yards and three touchdowns, completing 58% of his passes. Eight different USU players have receptions, led by Bowling and Justin McGriff, with three apiece.

9:32 — San Jose State ends a 24-0 USU run with a 43-yard field goal by Matt Mercurio. The Spartans drove 42 yards in nine plays on the drive, after Utah State went 3-and-out to start the second half.

2nd Quarter

Utah State 24, San Jose State 14

0:00 — Utah State kicker Connor Coles connects on a 32-yard field goal as the half ends, giving the Aggies a 10-point advantage.

5:54 — The Aggies score again, this time on 3-yard run by running back Elelyon Noa. It took Utah State six plays to drive 43 yards in just over two minutes.

9:55 — Logan Bonner found wide receiver Derek Wright for a 4-yard touchdown. It was Wright’s seventh touchdown catch of the season, and the Aggies and Spartans are now tied. The Aggies have out-gained the Spartans 115 to 94, with 108 yards coming through the air.

10:07 — Utah State forces its first turnover of the game, a fumble by SJSU quarterback Nick Nash. Aggie safety Ajani Carter both forced and recovered the fumble, at the Spartans’ 4-yard line.

12:40 — Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner finds wide receiver Savon Scarver for a two-yard touchdown on a jet sweep. The score caps off a 5-play, 70-yard drive as the Aggies try to keep up with the Spartans. Deven Thompkins had the play of the drive, a 43-yard reception.

14:26 — San Jose State makes good use of Utah State’s second turnover, with a 3-yard touchdown run by Tyler Nevens. The Spartans have quickly separated themselves from the Aggies, behind a pair of USU turnovers. SJSU was the worst team in the conference in turnovers forced this season entering the game.

1st Quarter

San Jose State 7, Utah State 0

0:12 — On the very next possession after SJSU’s score, Logan Bonner is sacked Viliami Fehoko and fumbles, recovered by SJSU’s Cade Hall inside Utah State territory.

1:10 — USU quarterback Logan Bonner forced the ball into double coverage (trying to find Deven Thompkins) and is picked off by San Jose State’s Kenyon Reed. Reed returned the interception for a 58-yard touchdown. It was the Spartans’ first defensive touchdown of the season.

3:14 — San Jose State marched 63 yards down the field in 10 plays, coming alive on offense for the first time. The Spartans drive came up short, though, with a turnover on downs in Utah State territory. The Aggies’ defensive front has consistently pressured SJSU quarterback Nick Starkel and already has four tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

7:45 — Neither team has managed to anything offensively thus far. Both the Aggies and Spartans have had a pair of possessions and the longest last 6-plays and went 19 total yarrds.

Pregame Prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game.