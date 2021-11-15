 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kyle Van Noy just had his best performance of the season (plus NFL Week 10 Utah ties roundup)

By Brandon Judd
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53).
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
Stew Milne, Associated Press

Kyle Van Noy and the New England Patriots have been on a roll of late — the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday was their fourth straight victory.

It leaves New England with a 6-4 record and right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

Van Noy, too, has seen his impact felt even more in recent weeks, capped by a strong outing Sunday.

The former BYU linebacking star had a season-high five tackles against Cleveland, as well as a pair of disruptive plays in a sack and a forced fumble.

Van Noy earned the third-best grade among Patriots players in the win, per Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

In the second quarter with New England up 21-7, Van Noy poked the ball away from D’Ernest Johnson after Johnson made a catch on a third-and-8 pass play.

While Johnson recovered the ball, the Browns lost yards on the play and were forced to punt, and the Patriots capitalized by adding a field goal on their ensuing possession to go up 24-7 heading into halftime.

Then in the third quarter, the Browns faced a fourth-and-19 at the New England 49 two plays after starting quarterback Baker Mayfield went out with an injury.

Cleveland, trailing 31-7, chose to go for it on fourth down, and Van Noy wrapped up backup QB Case Keenum for a 4-yard sack, giving possession to the Patriots near midfield.

It was Van Noy’s first sack since Week 1, and New England turned the good field position into a touchdown and a 38-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

How Utah ties performed during Week 10

Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 10 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed:

Dolphins 22, Ravens 10

Miami

  • Eric Rowe, S, Utah: 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble; 44 snaps (all on defense).

Baltimore

  • Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Did not play.
  • Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: 6 snaps (all on special teams).

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Dallas

  • Francis Bernard, LB, Utah, BYU and Herriman High: 1 tackle; 27 snaps (9 on defense, 18 on special teams).
  • Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High: Not active for game.
  • Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Started at tight end; 1 reception, 14 yards; 57 snaps (51 on offense, 6 on special teams).

Atlanta

  • No locals on roster.

Colts 23, Jaguars 17

Indianapolis

  • No locals on active roster.

Jacksonville

  • Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: 27 snaps (11 on defense, 16 on special teams).

Patriots 45, Browns 7

New England

  • Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 5 solo tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 4 yards on a fourth-down play, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble; 37 snaps (all on defense).

Cleveland

  • Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss; 54 snaps (32 on defense, 22 on special teams).

Bills 45, Jets 17

Buffalo

  • Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Started at cornerback; 4 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception in New York territory that set up a Buffalo field goal; 66 snaps (all on defense).
  • Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Missed game after being placed on reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Zack Moss, RB, Utah: 7 carries, 27 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 tackle; scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter; 28 snaps (all on offense).

New York

  • Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: 2 solo tackles; 32 snaps (29 on defense, 3 on special teams).
  • Zach Wilson, QB, BYU and Corner Canyon High: Not active for game with knee injury.

Lions 16, Steelers 16

Detroit

  • John Penisini, DL, Utah, Snow College and West Jordan High: 18 snaps (14 on defense, 4 on special teams).
  • Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High: Started at right tackle; 75 snaps (71 on offense, 4 on special teams).
  • Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Not active for game with thigh injury.

Pittsburgh

  • Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: 1 solo tackle; 37 snaps (11 on defense, 26 on special teams).

Titans 23, Saints 21

Tennessee

  • No locals on roster.

New Orleans

  • Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial High: Started at linebacker; 2 solo tackles; 49 snaps (23 on defense, 26 on special teams).
  • Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: completed 2 of 2 passes for 11 yards, 3 carries, 23 yards, 1 reception, 15 yards; 30 snaps (21 on offense, 9 on special teams).
  • Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at safety; 3 solo tackles; 51 snaps (all on defense).

Football Team 29, Buccaneers 19

Washington

  • Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center; 73 snaps (all on offense).
  • Dax Milne, WR, BYU and Bingham High: Started at wide receiver; 2 receptions, 22 yards, 1 lost fumble; 20 snaps (all on offense).

Tampa Bay

  • No locals on active roster.

Panthers 34, Cardinals 10

Carolina

  • Brady Christensen, OT, BYU and Bountiful High: 19 snaps (13 on offense, 6 on special teams).

Arizona

  • Leki Fotu, DT, Utah and Herriman High: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss on a third-down play; 41 snaps (32 on defense, 9 on special teams).

Vikings 27, Chargers 20

Minnesota

  • Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at linebacker; 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hurry; 65 snaps (59 on defense, 6 on special teams).

Los Angeles

  • Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Not active for game with hamstring injury.
  • Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: 2 tackles; 31 snaps (25 on defense, 6 on special teams).
  • Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High: Started at safety; 6 tackles (2 solo), 64 snaps (57 on defense, 7 on special teams).

Eagles 30, Broncos 13

Philadelphia

  • Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: 7 snaps (all on offense).

Denver

  • Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Not active for game with ankle injury.
  • Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Started at wide receiver; 3 receptions, 14 yards; 53 snaps (all on offense).

Packers 17, Seahawks 0

Green Bay

  • Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Did not play.

Seattle

  • Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: Not active for game with quad injury.
  • Bryan Mone, DT, Highland High: 4 tackles (1 solo); 50 snaps (all on defense).
  • Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at linebacker; 8 tackles (4 solo); 78 snaps (74 on defense, 4 on special teams).

Chiefs 41, Raiders 14

Kansas City

  • Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: 1 reception, 16 yards, 1 tackle; 24 snaps (4 on offense, 20 on special teams).
  • Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: 1 pass deflection, 1 interception on a third down that led to a Chiefs touchdown; 35 snaps (27 on defense, 8 on special teams).

Las Vegas

  • Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High: Not active for game.
  • Andre James, C, Herriman High: Started at center; 54 snaps (all on offense).
  • Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU: 5 solo tackles; 49 tackles (23 on defense, 26 on special teams).

Monday Night Football: Rams at 49ers

Here’s the Utah ties on active rosters for this week’s Monday Night Football game:

Los Angeles

  • Terrell Burgess, S, Utah.
  • Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High.

San Francisco

  • Fred Warner, LB, BYU.
  • Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah.

Next Up In Sports

