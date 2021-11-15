Kyle Van Noy just had his best performance of the season (plus NFL Week 10 Utah ties roundup)

Kyle Van Noy and the New England Patriots have been on a roll of late — the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday was their fourth straight victory.

It leaves New England with a 6-4 record and right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

Van Noy, too, has seen his impact felt even more in recent weeks, capped by a strong outing Sunday.

The former BYU linebacking star had a season-high five tackles against Cleveland, as well as a pair of disruptive plays in a sack and a forced fumble.

Van Noy earned the third-best grade among Patriots players in the win, per Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

Highest graded #Patriots vs Cleveland (min. 25% snaps)



1️⃣ Mac Jones: 92.5

2️⃣ Kyle Dugger: 91.2

3️⃣ Kyle Van Noy: 90.5

4️⃣ Kendrick Bourne: 90.2

5️⃣ Trent Brown: 87.3 pic.twitter.com/kaP16eJ0WP — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) November 15, 2021

In the second quarter with New England up 21-7, Van Noy poked the ball away from D’Ernest Johnson after Johnson made a catch on a third-and-8 pass play.

While Johnson recovered the ball, the Browns lost yards on the play and were forced to punt, and the Patriots capitalized by adding a field goal on their ensuing possession to go up 24-7 heading into halftime.

Ahh Kyle Van Noy made a great play and punched this out but the #Patriots weren’t able to fall on it. #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/QlO2UmacPk — Boston Sports Tok (@BostonSportTok) November 14, 2021

Then in the third quarter, the Browns faced a fourth-and-19 at the New England 49 two plays after starting quarterback Baker Mayfield went out with an injury.

Cleveland, trailing 31-7, chose to go for it on fourth down, and Van Noy wrapped up backup QB Case Keenum for a 4-yard sack, giving possession to the Patriots near midfield.

Kyle Van Noy gets the sack on Keenum on 4th down!! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/XrAnhQzCCn — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 14, 2021

It was Van Noy’s first sack since Week 1, and New England turned the good field position into a touchdown and a 38-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

How Utah ties performed during Week 10

Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 10 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed:

Dolphins 22, Ravens 10

Miami

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble; 44 snaps (all on defense).

Baltimore

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Did not play.

Did not play. Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: 6 snaps (all on special teams).

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Dallas

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah, BYU and Herriman High: 1 tackle; 27 snaps (9 on defense, 18 on special teams).

1 tackle; 27 snaps (9 on defense, 18 on special teams). Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Started at tight end; 1 reception, 14 yards; 57 snaps (51 on offense, 6 on special teams).

Atlanta

No locals on roster.

Colts 23, Jaguars 17

Indianapolis

No locals on active roster.

Jacksonville

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: 27 snaps (11 on defense, 16 on special teams).

Patriots 45, Browns 7

New England

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 5 solo tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 4 yards on a fourth-down play, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble; 37 snaps (all on defense).

Cleveland

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss; 54 snaps (32 on defense, 22 on special teams).

Bills 45, Jets 17

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Started at cornerback; 4 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception in New York territory that set up a Buffalo field goal; 66 snaps (all on defense).

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Missed game after being placed on reserve/COVID-19 list.

Missed game after being placed on reserve/COVID-19 list. Zack Moss, RB, Utah: 7 carries, 27 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 tackle; scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter; 28 snaps (all on offense).

New York

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: 2 solo tackles; 32 snaps (29 on defense, 3 on special teams).

2 solo tackles; 32 snaps (29 on defense, 3 on special teams). Zach Wilson, QB, BYU and Corner Canyon High: Not active for game with knee injury.

Lions 16, Steelers 16

Detroit

John Penisini, DL, Utah, Snow College and West Jordan High: 18 snaps (14 on defense, 4 on special teams).

18 snaps (14 on defense, 4 on special teams). Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High: Started at right tackle; 75 snaps (71 on offense, 4 on special teams).

Started at right tackle; 75 snaps (71 on offense, 4 on special teams). Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Not active for game with thigh injury.

Pittsburgh

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: 1 solo tackle; 37 snaps (11 on defense, 26 on special teams).

Titans 23, Saints 21

Tennessee

No locals on roster.

New Orleans

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial High: Started at linebacker; 2 solo tackles; 49 snaps (23 on defense, 26 on special teams).

Started at linebacker; 2 solo tackles; 49 snaps (23 on defense, 26 on special teams). Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: completed 2 of 2 passes for 11 yards, 3 carries, 23 yards, 1 reception, 15 yards; 30 snaps (21 on offense, 9 on special teams).

completed 2 of 2 passes for 11 yards, 3 carries, 23 yards, 1 reception, 15 yards; 30 snaps (21 on offense, 9 on special teams). Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at safety; 3 solo tackles; 51 snaps (all on defense).

Football Team 29, Buccaneers 19

Washington

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center; 73 snaps (all on offense).

Started at center; 73 snaps (all on offense). Dax Milne, WR, BYU and Bingham High: Started at wide receiver; 2 receptions, 22 yards, 1 lost fumble; 20 snaps (all on offense).

Tampa Bay

No locals on active roster.

Panthers 34, Cardinals 10

Carolina

Brady Christensen, OT, BYU and Bountiful High: 19 snaps (13 on offense, 6 on special teams).

Arizona

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah and Herriman High: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss on a third-down play; 41 snaps (32 on defense, 9 on special teams).

Vikings 27, Chargers 20

Minnesota

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at linebacker; 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hurry; 65 snaps (59 on defense, 6 on special teams).

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Not active for game with hamstring injury.

Not active for game with hamstring injury. Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: 2 tackles; 31 snaps (25 on defense, 6 on special teams).

2 tackles; 31 snaps (25 on defense, 6 on special teams). Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High: Started at safety; 6 tackles (2 solo), 64 snaps (57 on defense, 7 on special teams).

Eagles 30, Broncos 13

Philadelphia

Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: 7 snaps (all on offense).

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Not active for game with ankle injury.

Not active for game with ankle injury. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Started at wide receiver; 3 receptions, 14 yards; 53 snaps (all on offense).

Packers 17, Seahawks 0

Green Bay

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Did not play.

Seattle

Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: Not active for game with quad injury.

Not active for game with quad injury. Bryan Mone, DT, Highland High: 4 tackles (1 solo); 50 snaps (all on defense).

4 tackles (1 solo); 50 snaps (all on defense). Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at linebacker; 8 tackles (4 solo); 78 snaps (74 on defense, 4 on special teams).

Chiefs 41, Raiders 14

Kansas City

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: 1 reception, 16 yards, 1 tackle; 24 snaps (4 on offense, 20 on special teams).

1 reception, 16 yards, 1 tackle; 24 snaps (4 on offense, 20 on special teams). Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: 1 pass deflection, 1 interception on a third down that led to a Chiefs touchdown; 35 snaps (27 on defense, 8 on special teams).

Las Vegas

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Andre James, C, Herriman High: Started at center; 54 snaps (all on offense).

Started at center; 54 snaps (all on offense). Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU: 5 solo tackles; 49 tackles (23 on defense, 26 on special teams).

Monday Night Football: Rams at 49ers

Here’s the Utah ties on active rosters for this week’s Monday Night Football game:

Los Angeles

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah.

Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High.

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah.