3 keys to BYU’s 81-49 victory over No. 12 Oregon

In its first matchup against a nationally ranked team this season, BYU upset No. 12 Oregon 81-49 Tuesday night at the Moda Center in Portland, the program’s first victory over a top-15 team since the 2020 win over No. 2 Gonzaga.

Here are three keys to BYU’s win:

• The Cougars built an early lead in the first half and didn’t let up. BYU shot 16 of 28 from the floor over the first 20 minutes while holding the Ducks to 5 of 25. The Cougars led at halftime 37-18. BYU led by as many as 33 in the second half.

• Guard Alex Barcello knocked down his first eight shots from the field and ended up 9 of 11 with a career-high tying 25 points. Guard Te’Jon Lucas added 12 points.

• Freshman Fousseyni Traore made a big impact with 10 points and six rebounds before going out with an injury in the game’s closing minutes. The Cougars outrebounded the Ducks 35-25.