No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

BYU (8-2) at Georgia Southern (3-7)

Kickoff: Saturday, 2 p.m. MST

Saturday, 2 p.m. MST Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium (25,000 capacity)

Allen E. Paulson Stadium (25,000 capacity) TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio: KSL 1160 AM

KSL 1160 AM Series: This is the first meeting between the two schools.

This is the first meeting between the two schools. Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s at kickoff.

THE TRENDS

For BYU: The Cougars won three straight games before taking a much-needed bye last week. BYU is averaging 48.6 points per game during the win streak.

For Georgia Southern: The Eagles are coming off their third win of the season, 38-30 over Texas State. Georgia Southern hasn’t won back-to-back games this season and had lost four straight before last week’s victory.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The Eagles employ an option-based offense that’s run out of the shotgun, and Georgia Southern is 21st nationally in rushing yards per game (208.9 per contest). The Cougars, meanwhile, give up 146 rushing yards per game.

Logan Wright leads three Eagles players who’ve rushed for more than 300 yards this season. He has 716 rushing yards and six touchdowns and is averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

What could turn the tide is turnovers. BYU is sixth nationally in turnover margin — the Cougars have gained 19 to losing just nine so far in 2021 — while Georgia Southern has turned the ball over 13 times this season and gained just eight.

KEY PLAYER

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU: Hall has thrown for 647 yards and seven touchdowns in the Cougars’ past two games, and now he faces a Georgia Southern team that is among the nation’s worst at defending the pass.

The Eagles rank No. 126 nationally (out of 130 FBS teams) in passing yards allowed, giving up 292.7 per game. Opponents are also averaging 2.4 touchdown passes per game against Georgia Southern, though the Eagles have only given up one touchdown pass in their past three games.

QUOTABLE

“I see speed and athleticism. They are great athletes and they are well-coached. They are motivated. They have gone through some adversity and you can tell that they are close as teammates. They are coming off a win and have some momentum and belief.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake, on Georgia Southern.

“We’ve just got to put four quarters together, because BYU is a top opponent — nationally ranked, their coaches are top notch. Anytime you hear BYU, you know their team is going to come to play.” — Georgia Southern interim head coach Kevin Whitley, on facing BYU.

NEXT UP

BYU travels to face the Pac-12’s USC on Nov. 27 in the Cougars’ regular-season finale. Georgia Southern wraps up its season at Appalachian State on Nov. 27.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 — BYU 24, Arizona 16

Sept. 11 — BYU 26, Utah 17

Sept. 18 — BYU 27, Arizona State 17

Sept. 25 — BYU 35, USF 27

Oct. 1 — BYU 34, Utah State 20

Oct. 9 — Boise State 26, BYU 17

Oct. 16 — Baylor 38, BYU 24

Oct. 23 — BYU 21, Washington State 19

Oct. 30 — BYU 66, Virginia 49

Nov. 6 — BYU 59, Idaho State 14

Nov. 13 — BYE

Nov. 20 — at Georgia Southern (2 p.m., ESPN+)

Nov. 27 — at USC (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

All times MT