BYU Cougars No. 15 in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2021

The first College Football Playoff rankings of 2021 are here, and BYU is ranked No. 15.

The Cougars were ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll on Sunday.

BYU is coming off of a 66-49 win over former head coach Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia last Saturday that was an offensive explosion for both teams.

The Cougars are 7-2 this season, with wins over Power Five teams Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Washington State and Virginia. BYU’s two losses came against 4-4 Boise State and 6-1 Baylor, which is now ranked No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings

Jaren Hall, Tyler Allgeier and the Cougars host Idaho State this Saturday, which will be the final home game this year at LaVell Edwards Stadium, before a bye week.

The Cougars then travel to Georgia Southern before ending the season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against USC, the seventh Power Five team BYU will have played this season.

Also of note is Pac-12 North leader Oregon at No. 4, meaning it currently is in position for the playoff. The Ducks are 7-1, with a statement win over Ohio State in Columbus.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 2)