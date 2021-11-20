Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 23 Utah’s 38-7 win over No. 3 Oregon to win Pac-12 South

Utah delivered its best win of the season, clinching the Pac-12 South title by beating No. 3 Oregon 38-7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night in front of a record crowd.

End of Game

Utah 38, Oregon 7

7:32 — Utah tacks on a field goal to make it 38-7. Jadon Redding connects from 26 yards out.

End of 3rd Quarter

Utah 35, Oregon 7

3:56 — Utah responds with a touchdown of its own. The 11-play drive takes nearly six minutes off the clock and increases the Utes’ lead to 35-7. TJ Pledger had a couple of third down conversions, and Tavion Thomas scored his third touchdown of the game. Utah’s offensive line is getting some push, and the tight ends are doing a fantastic blocking job.

10:02 — Oregon is on the board after a 36-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown to Devon Williams. Looked like a breakdown in coverage by Utah, and Williams, who was supposed to be covered by Clark Phillips III, was wide open. Oregon converted a 3rd-and-17 and a 4th-and-2 on that drive. Utah still leads 28-7.

Halftime

Utah 28, Oregon 0

0:00 — An excellent performance from the Utes in the first half. Utah stops Oregon with 11 seconds left. Kyle Whittingham calls a timeout, then Britain Covey returns the Ducks’ punt 78 yards for a touchdown, capping off a pretty much perfect first half for Utah.

As called on Utah Utes radio: pic.twitter.com/ojhELuuCny — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 21, 2021

0:27 — Utah capitalizes on the missed field goal. The Utes score their third touchdown of the half, going 77 yards in 1:35. The big play came on a 49-yard pass from Cam Rising to Brant Kuithe, which went for 49 yards. Kuithe shed multiple would-be tacklers as he got the ball to the Oregon 22 yard-line. TJ Pledger had a 17-yard run, then Tavion Thomas finished it off with a 4-yard touchdown run of 3rd-and-4. Utah leads 21-0.

Thomas now hold the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season.

The Utes are rolling ‼️



No. 23 Utah takes a 21-0 lead over No. 3 Oregon pic.twitter.com/qRbP1PUIGF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 21, 2021

2:02 — Oregon kicker Camden Lewis is 0-for-2 tonight. He’s wide right from 41 yards.

5:08 — Utah’s passing game gets going, as Cam Rising found Brant Kuithe for back-to-back passes of 21 yards and 28 yards. Tavion Thomas converted a 3rd-and-5 with an 8-yard run, and Rising capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown. A great block from Kuithe on the run. Utah leads 14-0.

End 1st Quarter

Utah 7, Oregon 0

2:02 — Utah delivers a huge special teams play. Cole Bishop blocks Oregon’s 36-yard field goal attempt.

4:40 — Both teams traded punts before Utah put together its first touchdown drive. The Utes went 63 yards in 13 plays. Quarterback Cam Rising converted two third downs on the ground, and the Utes used a Jaylen Dixon run to gain 16 yards. On 3rd-and-9 from the Oregon 10-yard line, Tavion Thomas ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

Tavion Thomas is special pic.twitter.com/nm6dGq9Toh — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 21, 2021

