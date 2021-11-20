Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 44-17 loss to Wyoming

Utah State hosted rival Wyoming Saturday night and with a win, the Aggies would have been in pole position to win the Mountain Division and play for the Mountain West Conference championship.

Instead, the Aggies are now at the mercy of others. The Cowboys handled the Aggies 44-17, ending USU’s conference-best five game winning streak.

Wyoming's Cameron Stone (12) celebrates with Titus Swen after returning a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Wyoming's Cameron Stone returns a kickoff as Utah State's Jaymason Willingham (52) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) catches a pass for a 41-yard touchdown as Wyoming linebacker Keyon Blankenbaker (18) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Wyoming wide receiver Joshua Cobbs (18) catches a pass as Utah State cornerback Cam Lampkin (6) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Wyoming guard Zach Watts (65) recovers a fumble during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Final

Wyoming 44, Utah State 17

6:13 — Wyoming adds another field goal for good measure, a 34-yard kick by John Hoyland. The Cowboys have dominated the second half, bringing to mind USU’s earlier loss to Boise State.

3rd Quarter

Wyoming 41, Utah State 17

1:29 — Wyoming recorded its longest play from scrimmage this season (longest rush in school history), all but putting the game away in the process. Titus Swen rushed right up the middle of the Aggies’ defense for a 98-yard touchdown.

5:14 — Wyoming adds to its lead over USU with a 24-yard field goal by John Hoyland. The Cowboys have begun to control the line of scrimmage and have rushed for 208 yards, with two players — Xazavian Valladay and Titus Swen — having rushed for 70-plus yards each.

11:56 — Wyoming running back Titus Swen broke multiple tackles on a 43-yard touchdown run. His run, the first rushing score by either team, capped off a 2-play 56-yard drive.

Halftime

Wyoming 24, Utah State 17

0:07 — USU kicker Connor Coles brings the Aggies within a score of Wyoming late in the first half, with a kick from 36 yards out.

1:48 — Wyoming kicker John Hoyland hits a 28-yard field goal to put the Cowboys up double digits late in the first half.

6:50 — The Cowboys retake the lead on a 17-yard Joshua Cobbs touchdown reception, the first of his career. The drive went 55 yards in 8 plays and at one point required a successful quarterback sneak on 4th down.

12:03 — With the Cowboys driving deep into USU territory, Aggies’ safety Shaq Bond intercepted a Levi Williams pass at the 2-yard line. It was Bond’s third interception of the season and the eighth of his career.

14:39 — USU running back Elelyon Noa fumbled in Wyoming territory, recovered by Wyoming’s Isaac White. The Aggies had moved the ball 29 yards in three plays to start the drive.

1st Quarter

Wyoming 14, Utah State 14

2:39 — Deven Thompkins has been one of the nation’s best receivers this season and showed why with a 41-yard touchdown reception from Logan Bonner. Thompkins is now 42 yards from making program history.

3:25 — Wyoming wasted little time re-taking the lead, scoring on a 99-yard kick return. Elliott Nimrod’s score was the first return for a touchdown in his career.

3:38 — USU quarterback Logan Bonner found wide receiver Brandon Bowling for a 10-yard touchdown, tying the game. The drive lasted over minutes, with the Aggies traveling 75-yards in 11 plays.

7:47 — Wyoming quarterback Isaiah Neyor caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Levi Williams to give the Cowboys and early lead. The score capped off a 6-play 64-yard drive.

Pregame Prep

