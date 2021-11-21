Tyler Huntley engineers game-winning drive in 1st NFL start

Former University of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley certainly made a big mark in his first career NFL start.

Huntley, who was an undrafted free agent out of college before rising up the Baltimore Ravens’ depth chart — he has been former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s backup this season and Jackson was ill Sunday — engineered a game-winning drive Sunday as the Ravens beat the Chicago Bears in comeback fashion 16-13.

In a game that had very little offense until the final two minutes, the Bears went up 13-9 with just 1:41 remaining when Andy Dalton — who replaced rookie Justin Fields midway through the contest — found a wide open Marquise Goodwin for a 49-yard touchdown.

After the extra point, Chicago led 13-9, and it was time for a Baltimore offense that hadn’t scored (Justin Tucker had three field goals) to try to make a comeback.

Huntley had been decent on the day up to that point, completing 16 of 21 passes for 122 yards in the first half as the Ravens led 6-0 before he fell off the pace a bit in the second half.

But on the final drive, Huntley was tremendous.

After a Bears penalty on the first play, Huntley completed a 21-yard pass to Devin Duvernay to get going.

A Huntley run and short pass to Devonta Freeman on the next two plays produced eight yards before a penalty saw Baltimore facing a 3rd and 12 at the Chicago 32-yard line with 33 seconds left.

Huntley took the snap from the shotgun but was immediately hurried by Bears linebacker Robert Quinn and had to scramble.

On the move, Huntley delivered a dime to an open Sammy Watkins for 29 yards to put the Ravens just three yards away from a touchdown.

Tyler Huntley incredible throw to Watkins at the Bears 4 yard line! pic.twitter.com/fqXFV0Pjce — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) November 21, 2021

After a Baltimore timeout, Freeman punched it into the end zone on the next play for the lead, and Chicago didn’t come back.

For the day, Huntley finished 26 of 36 for 219 yards with an interception. He also had seven carries for 40 yards.