BYU basketball cracks AP Top 25 after big win over Oregon

The BYU Cougars’ 81-49 domination of the then-No. 12 Oregon Ducks last Tuesday has earned them a spot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Cougars (4-0) came in at No. 18 in the poll released Monday morning after having received a few votes in the first two polls of the season.

The Ducks, meanwhile, essentially dropped 14 spots this week, as they are the team with the most votes that did not get ranked.

BYU’s West Coast Conference foe Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the poll, while San Francisco is one of four teams to get one vote.

The UCLA Bruins remained ranked No. 2, but after that there was shuffling. Purdue, Kansas and Duke round out this week’s top five.