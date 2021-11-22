 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

BYU basketball cracks AP Top 25 after big win over Oregon

By Ryan McDonald
BYU guard Alex Barcello shoots against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
AP

The BYU Cougars’ 81-49 domination of the then-No. 12 Oregon Ducks last Tuesday has earned them a spot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Cougars (4-0) came in at No. 18 in the poll released Monday morning after having received a few votes in the first two polls of the season.

The Ducks, meanwhile, essentially dropped 14 spots this week, as they are the team with the most votes that did not get ranked.

BYU’s West Coast Conference foe Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the poll, while San Francisco is one of four teams to get one vote.

The UCLA Bruins remained ranked No. 2, but after that there was shuffling. Purdue, Kansas and Duke round out this week’s top five.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Wisconsin Christmas parade: This father threw his daughter out of harm’s way

By Herb Scribner

Refugee foster family urges other families to get involved to help displaced children coming to Utah

By Catholic Community Services

6 takeaways from the weekend in college football

By Trent Wood

Mitt Romney: Unlike the infrastructure bill, ‘Build Back Better’ is full of wasteful spending

By Mitt Romney

Peng Shuai had a video call with the IOC. But officials are still worried about her safety

By Herb Scribner

Wisconsin Christmas parade update: Did the attacker flee an earlier crime scene?

By Herb Scribner