Report: Utah quarterback Peter Costelli entering transfer portal

By Brandon Judd
Utah Utes quarterback Peter Costelli (8) hands off to Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5).
Utah Utes quarterback Peter Costelli (8) hands off to Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the Red and White game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah football depth at quarterback is reportedly getting thinner.

Rivals reported Tuesday that freshman Peter Costelli is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Costelli has not played a down in his Utah career, as he’s been stuck on the depth chart below quarterbacks like Charlie Brewer — who also entered the transfer portal — Cameron Rising and Ja’Quinden Jackson. Rising, a sophomore, took over for Brewer in the team’s third game and has led the Utes to an 8-3 record, including 7-1 in Pac-12 Conference play.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Costelli was a ballyhooed signee with the Utes in their 2021 recruiting class as a four-star prospect out of Mission Viejo High in California. He was rated the nation’s No. 10 dual-threat QB prospect in that class, according to 247 Sports.

Next Up In University of Utah

