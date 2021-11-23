 clock menu more-arrow no yes
J.K. Rowling calls out activists for posting her address on Twitter

The ‘Harry Potter’ author is receiving numerous death threats

By Gitanjali Poonia
Author J.K. Rowling leans out of a steam train.
Author J.K. Rowling leans out of a steam train named “Hogwarts Express” at Kings Cross railway station in London on Saturday July 8, 2000, with her fourth book in the popular children’s Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” Rowling is embroiled in a battle with numerous social activists.
Alastair Grant, Associated Press

On Monday, J.K. Rowling slammed three activists for making her home address public on social media.

The activists — comedian Holly Stars, actor Georgia Frost and “drag king” Richard Energy — staged a demonstration in front of Rowling’s home near Edinburgh, Scotland, on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, per NBC News.

They were protesting Rowling’s previous comments about the transgender community, which were previously explained by the Deseret News.

The “Harry Potter” author took to Twitter to express her frustrations.

  • “Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activists who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” she wrote.
  • She went on to say, “I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps — and I’m just throwing this out there — the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

Doxxing, according to Merriam-Webster, means to publish private information about someone as a form of punishment or revenge.

Holly Stars, one of the activists, took down the photo after posting it and her account cannot be found on Twitter. But she did Tweet a message on Saturday, according to NBC News.

“Yesterday we posted a picture we took at JK Rowling’s house. While we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down,” the tweet said.

Some people questioned whether publishing an address that already exists online can be considered doxxing in the first place.

