Utah forward Bostyn Holt out for the season with a torn ACL

Bostyn Holt’s career at Utah had just begun, but now it’s on hiatus after Utes coach Craig Smith announced the talented forward will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL.

The injury happened during practice before the Utes left for Daytona Beach last week.

“The news of losing Bostyn for the remainder of the season is tough,” Smith said in a statement. “Tough for our team and tough on him. Bostyn had been practicing well and getting better every day as the season has gone on. He’s in great hands with our world-class physicians at the University of Utah Hospital and our athletic trainer Trevor Jameson will get him back and better than ever.”

Holt, who joined Utah this season from Coffeyville Community College, played in three games this season for the Utes.

In his most recent action, the 6-foot-6 junior Holt scored seven points and had four rebounds and three assists in the Utes’ win over Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 15.