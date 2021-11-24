Disneyland has brought back the Sip and Savor Pass, which gives you eight tabs to redeem for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at some Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks and dining locations.

The Sip and Savor Pass seem like a good deal. For $56 ($51 if you are an annual passholder), you can try out a number of different food options. It’s not a bad idea since it allows you to sample a number of Christmas and holiday treats.

But using the pass can be tricky. Here are some things to know about the new holiday pass so you don’t struggle using it.

Read the menu thoroughly

The Sip and Savor Pass menu has a lot of items from various locations. I found myself flipping the menu over multiple times to try to take it all in, and even still I would sometimes confuse one drink with another. Make sure you read it thoroughly to help you remember what’s there, especially so you can decide what to pick next if a menu item isn’t available.

Know where you’re ordering

One of the cooler Sip and Savor Pass features includes ordering your food from one location to pick up at another. So you can visit one marketplace stand, put in your order for other eligible food, and then visit another stand to pick it up. Take advantage of this process. Waiting in one line to order and then another to pick up your food eight different times can be a waste of time.

Don’t use it all at once

This seems like a no-brainer, but you have eight tabs and you never know what you might want or when you’ll want it. Make sure to hold onto your tabs so if you’re feeling a beverage or a cookie later in the day, you have that option available.