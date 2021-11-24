 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to BYU’s 81-64 victory against Texas Southern

By Jeff Call
BYU dunks over Texas Southern
BYU and Texas Southern play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU overcame a slow start and a poor 3-point shooting night to defeat Texas Southern 81-64 Wednesday night at the Marriott Center.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:

  • Forward Gideon George grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with 10 points.
  • BYU had five players score in double figures, led by Te’Jon Lucas, who finished with a season-high 18 points and seven assists.
  • The Cougars shot just 39% overall, and 8 of 32 from 3, but they outrebounded Texas Southern 52-38 and scored 20 second-chance points.

