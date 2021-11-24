3 keys to BYU’s 81-64 victory against Texas Southern

BYU overcame a slow start and a poor 3-point shooting night to defeat Texas Southern 81-64 Wednesday night at the Marriott Center.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:
- Forward Gideon George grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with 10 points.
- BYU had five players score in double figures, led by Te’Jon Lucas, who finished with a season-high 18 points and seven assists.
- The Cougars shot just 39% overall, and 8 of 32 from 3, but they outrebounded Texas Southern 52-38 and scored 20 second-chance points.
Loading comments...