Who was nominated for the Grammys?

Nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards arrived on Nov. 23, honoring artists who have made a significant impact in their genres and across the music industry.

This year, the Recording Academy, the organization behind the awards, made alterations to the nomination process for the first time, according to NPR.

They have been criticized for an insular, secretive process of selecting nominees, where only a select few show up in dozens of Grammy categories.

Also, artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Frank Ocean and others have spoken up about Black artists being overlooked in the award categories.

The four big categories — record of the year, song of the year, album of the year and best new artist — now include 10 nominees instead of the previous eight and five in past years.

Grammy nomination highlights:

Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11.

Justin Beiber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. received eight nominations.

Billie Eilish and Oliva Rodrigo received seven.

Oliva Rodrigo’s first Grammy nominations were in the big four categories. “Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful,” said Rodrigo on Instagram.

Other first-time nominees include Selena Gomez in the best Latin pop album category.

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. were nominated for best spoken word album and best comedy album, respectively.

Here is a list of the rest of the nominees:

The 2022 Grammy Award nominations

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA.

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste.

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga.

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon.

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile.

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA.

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish.

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X.

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo.

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic.

Album of the Year

We Are — Jon Batiste.

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga.

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber.

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat.

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish.

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X.

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo.

evermore — Taylor Swift.

Donda — Kanye West.

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran).

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile).

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo).

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.).

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish).

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA).

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic).

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X).

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon).

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab.

Jimmie Allen.

Baby Keem.

Finneas.

Glass Animals.

Japanese Breakfast.

The Kid Laroi.

Arlo Parks.

Olivia Rodrigo.

Saweetie.

Best Music Video

“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC; David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste; Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga; Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon; Collin Tilley, video director.

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish; Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X; Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers.

“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo; Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers .

Check out the full list of nominations at the official Grammys website.