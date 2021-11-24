Gas prices highest since 2012 during Thanksgiving

More than 48 million people who are driving to see their family and friends during Thanksgiving will find themselves paying a steep price for gas, per CNN Business.

Inflation has already made the turkey dinner expensive, previously reported by Deseret News, and now getting to your destination will also require extra bucks.

According to AAA, the national average of a gallon is $3.40, the highest it’s been for Thanksgiving holiday weekend since 2012.

The national price for higher-octane fuel is $4.03.

For diesel, it's $3.64.

California has the highest averages in the entire nation, with regular at $4.70 a gallon and premium at slightly over $5 a gallon.

Though $3.40 as the national average is high, it falls short of the highest price ever recorded by AAA — $4.11 a gallon in July 2008. Taking into account the inflation over the years, that price would calculate to $5.28 in today’s time.

President Joe Biden hopes to drive down consumer gas prices by releasing 50 million barrels of oil from U.S. strategic reserves, as reported by the Deseret News.

But holiday travelers will not see any benefits as the reserves don’t reach the market until December. Plus, the reserves may only provide enough that Americans consume in two and a half days, per AutoBlog.