Struggling with your shopping? Here’s our 2021 holiday gift guide

From the food fanatic to the father, the outdoor lover to the little kid, this gift guide has something for everyone on your list

By Lois M. Collins
Shoppers wear protective face masks as they look for Black Friday deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.
Chris O’Meara, Associated Press

Santa needs help every year fulfilling the wishes of all the good boys and girls (of all ages and sizes). But he told the Deseret News he’s feeling especially stressed this year with supply chain issues wreaking havoc on his reindeer delivery system.

The Deseret News scoured shelves and searched online, took lots of pitches from the retail elves and put together a few suggestions that will hopefully spark some creative gift ideas.

Want to spend a lot? Or a little? There’s something here for everyone. Ho-ho-ho!

  1. Stripes! (MSRP $20)

This 2021 MENSA Select Winner is a race to create a single line in a card game billed as “totally original and strategic.” As you build, you can break up your competitors’ stripes.

Stripes card game
Breaking Games

2. Lark Adventurewear pajamas for the whole family ($32 to $68)

Bamboo, soft, washable and temperature regulating. Various styles.

Lark Adventurewear pajamas for the whole clan
Lark Adventurewear

3. Welly Traveler water bottle (18 oz. is $33)

This triple-walled insulated bottle keeps liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for up to 14. The removable infuser makes it easy to flavor water. Bamboo, BPA-free plastic and silicone.

Welly Traveler
Welly

4. Wubbanub pacifier with cuddly critter attached ($14.99)

These pacifiers are designed to be just right for cuddling in little hands. Companion “Lovey” creatures can be purchased separately.

Wubbanub
Wubbanub

5. In the Museum 1,000-piece puzzle, by Princeton Architectural Press ($16.95)

This puzzle looks like child’s play, but there are some clever touches that draw adults into the fun. Great design with colorful characters and, as the promo material says, “each gallery offers new details to discover and allusions to art movements across time and history.”

In the Museum puzzle
Princeton Architectural Press

6. Skinlycious skincare starter kit (MSRP $89)

The set includes seven products for clearer, healthier skin, including cleanser, exfoliant, hydrating and clarifying serums, makeup remover, moisturizer and sunscreen.

Skinlycious skin care starter kit
Skinlycious

7. Szanto ICON Signature Series: Roland Sands (MSRP $350)

Roland Sands, a famous motorcycle racer and designer, influenced the chronograph watch series by Time Concepts that honors him.

Szanto ICON Roland Sands watch
Time Concepts

8. VIVOHOME electric portable ice cube maker (MSRP $149 but sales abound)

Lightweight, plugs in, just add water. Make a batch in six to 10 minutes — or make 26 pounds of ice in a day.

VIVOHOME portable electric ice cube maker
Lois Collins

9. GIGIL STEM kits for kids (Prices for individual kits range from $29.99 to $64.95)

Buy a kit or sign up for one of the discounted subscription plans and turn the kids loose on science, technology, engineering and math.

GIGIL Reach for the Stars STEM Kit
GIGIL

10. Pull Start Fire starter ($17 for three-starter pack)

This fire starter works in wind or rain, on wet wood or dry, whether you’re making s’mores in the fire pit at home or cooking in the great outdoors. No matches, no lighters, no kindling. Just pull. Burns for a half-hour.

Pull Start Fire starter
Pull Start Fire

11. Clixo Rainbow Pack (Starting at $59.99)

This pack combines building blocks, magnets and origami. Click 2D items together and they become 3D creations. Other sets available.

Clixo Rainbow Pack creations
Clixo

12. Vahdam India herbal tea sampler set ($44.99)

The sampler set includes six blends and 60 bags of tea. They’re vegan with no caffeine.

Vahdam India herbal tea sampler
Vahdam India

13. The Dough Project’s DIY Rainbow Kit ($55)

This kit lets kids make their own playdough in a wide range of colors and fuels hours of squishy, shape-it fun.

DIY Rainbow Kit
The Dough Project

14. Online course from Atlas Obscura ($25 and up gift cards)

Know someone who’s always wanted to be a taxidermist or re-create old — really, really old — recipes? How about someone with an interest in podcasting or writing fairy tales? This Atlas Obscura gift card lets you pay for one of a number of unusual online courses — or just contribute to the cause.

Atlas Obscura gift card for online courses
Atlas Obscura

15. Pokemon Trainer Trivia by UltraPro ($25)

Single or multiplayer, with three levels. Ages 7 and up, with 1,000 questions on the road to being an expert trainer.

Pokemon Trainer Trivia
UltraPro

16. Pop Fashion infinity scarf with hidden zipper pocket (Various prices, starting at $10.99)

Tuck your wallet, keys or phone into this scarf for safe-keeping.

Pop Fashion infinity scarf with hidden pocket
Pop Fashion Amazon store

17. Legends Ultimate Arcade by AtGames ($599)

An expandable, full-size arcade machine with 300 licensed, genre-defining arcade and console games built in, including Asteroids, BurgerTime, Centipede, Operation Wolf, Space Invaders, Tempest, Tron and Zoo Keeper.

Legends Ultimate Arcade
AtGames

18. Lion Cub GO (MSRP $175)

Lion Cub GO is the smallest portable generator to have an AC outlet and up to 150W of output. Weighs 3 pounds and can be taken on an airplane. Solar panel add-on sold separately.

Lion Energy Cub GO
Lion Energy

19. Ready to Start Afresh Journal, Designs by Loveleen ($25)

If you feel like it’s time to breathe change into your life, this journal is a good start.

Ready to Start Afresh Journal
Designs by Loveleen

20. Backbone (MSRP $99)

This handheld streaming device works with all iPhones. Stream Xbox games to your phone with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. No Xbox required. Works with PlayStation Remote Play, Steam Link, Apple Arcade, Call of Duty: Mobile, Minecraft, Roblox and more. Includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($45 value), two months of Stadia Pro ($20 value) and one year of Backbone+ ($49 value)

Backbone One
Backbone

21. Licensed Pop It!s by Buffalo Games ($9.99 each)

There are lots of designs available, including popular characters like Olaf, Darth Vader, Spider-Man, Ariel, Baby Yoda and more.

Licensed Pop It!s
Buffalo Games

22. Original butterfly art handmade by HeART by Jasmine on Etsy ($140)

Each framed piece is unique.

Original pressed-flower butterfly
Jasmine Irons-Anokute

23. Names for Good bracelets ($35-45)

All proceeds go to children’s charities.

Names for Good bracelets
Names for Good

24. Hungry Bins game by Adventerra Games ($19.99)

This game teaches little kids ages 3 and up about recycling.

Hungry Bins game
Adventerra Games

25. Simply Organic Baking Essentials Organic Spice Kit ($24.95)

This kit features the season’s basics: cinnamon sticks, cinnamon, pumpkin spice and ginger. It’s sure to make foodies happy.

Simply Organic baking spice set
Simply Organic

