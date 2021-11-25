 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah football to honor Aaron Lowe, Ty Jordan with special helmet worn during Colorado game

By Joe Coles
Utah football player Nephi Sewell wears a white helmet with “22 forever logo” and a red jersey
Utah football player Nephi Sewell wears a helmet honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Utah will wear the helmets against Colorado.
The Utah football program will be honoring the life of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan during Friday’s game against Colorado.

The Utes revealed their uniform combination for the Rumble in the Rockies, complete with the new helmet.

Utah will be wearing a white helmet with the “22 forever” logo — the initials TJ and AL, for Jordan and Lowe, inside a heart constructed of two 2s — on both sides.

The Utes will wear a red jersey and white pants with the helmet.

The special helmet is the latest way Utah has honored the lives of Lowe and Jordan, who both tragically died nine months apart. The program set up memorial scholarship funds in their names, honor both players with a “moment of loudness” during the break between the third and fourth quarters at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and retired their No. 22 jersey during a ceremony during halftime of the UCLA game.

Utah hosts Colorado in the final regular-season game of the year at 2 p.m. on Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium before traveling to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 3.

