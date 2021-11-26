No. 13 BYU at USC: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 13 BYU (9-2) at USC (4-6)

Kickoff : Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MST

: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MST Venue : LA Memorial Coliseum (77,500 capacity)

: LA Memorial Coliseum (77,500 capacity) TV : ESPN

: ESPN Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio : KSL 1160 AM

: KSL 1160 AM Series : USC leads the brief all-time series 2-1. The Trojans took the first two before BYU won the most recent meeting in 2019.

: USC leads the brief all-time series 2-1. The Trojans took the first two before BYU won the most recent meeting in 2019. Weather: Clear skies with temperatures in the high 50s at kickoff.

THE TRENDS

For BYU: The Cougars are riding a four-game win streak and can secure their second consecutive 10-win season with a victory Saturday.

For USC: The Trojans, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five games. With a loss in either of their last two contests, they will finish the season with a losing record.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

How motivated will these two teams be? For BYU, can it put aside any intimidation of facing the USC brand in its big stadium and beat a Trojans team it is better than?

For USC, does it still want to try to get bowl eligible (the Trojans have to win both of their last two games to get there), or has it given up on the season?

Beating a highly-ranked BYU team would certainly be big for a USC side that has had a bad year.

KEY PLAYER

Jaxson Dart, QB, USC: The Trojans’ true freshman signal caller is a Utah native who was recruited by BYU before he burst onto the national scene in the fall of 2020 and signed with USC.

He made his first career start last week in a 62-33 loss to crosstown rival UCLA and went 27 of 47 for 325 yards with a touchdown against two interceptions.

QUOTABLE

“Really excited about the matchup against USC. Tons of athleticism, speed. I mean, just great talent on the field. You see it on film throughout all their games all year long.” — BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on the Trojans

“There’s going to be a lot of things that happen in life that doesn’t truly go the way they planned them to go, and it’s going to be a challenge, and I think they’re learning how to deal with adversity, learning how to deal with challenges and continue to push forward.” — USC interim head coach Donte Williams on his team’s response to its rough season

NEXT UP

BYU’s regular season will conclude Saturday, and then the Cougars will wait to see what bowl game they end up in. USC, meanwhile, will play at Cal on Dec. 4 in a game that had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues at Cal earlier this season.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 — BYU 24, Arizona 16

Sept. 11 — BYU 26, Utah 17

Sept. 18 — BYU 27, Arizona State 17

Sept. 25 — BYU 35, USF 27

Oct. 1 — BYU 34, Utah State 20

Oct. 9 — Boise State 26, BYU 17

Oct. 16 — Baylor 38, BYU 24

Oct. 23 — BYU 21, Washington State 19

Oct. 30 — BYU 66, Virginia 49

Nov. 6 — BYU 59, Idaho State 14

Nov. 13 — BYE

Nov. 20 — BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17

Nov. 27 — at USC (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

All times MT