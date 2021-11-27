Instant analysis: Jazz blow out Pelicans in revenge game

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, dunks as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic watches during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after a 3-pointer against New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, left, reaches to block a pass intended for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to block the shit of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham (4) shoots as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) reaches for a block during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) goes for a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) looks to shoot against the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) looks to pass the ball as New Orleans Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes, left, and Naji Marshall reach to block during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz fans cheers after a 3-pointer scored by Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson against the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson looks to score a 3-pointer during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson watches the ball slip against the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, front, goes for a shot as New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez goes for a block during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, right, goes past New Orleans Pelicans’ Kira Lewis Jr. during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson high-fives with fans after scoring a 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert cheer ahead of an NBA game against New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell prays by the sideline ahead of an NBA game against New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reacts after exchanging his shoes with Hailey Black, 11, ahead of an NBA game against New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) passes the ball while laying on the court against the Utah Jazz during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell exchanges his shoes with Hailey Black, 11, ahead of an NBA game against New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham (4) looks to pass the ball past Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez struggles on the ground to pass the ball against the Utah Jazz during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, left, dribbles past Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder watches from the sideline during an NBA game against New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green calls out from the sideline during an NBA game against Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball past New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) watches during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to pass the ball past New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to pass the ball past New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is fouled by Utah Jazz players during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News