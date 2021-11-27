 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys in BYU’s 75-64 win over rival Utah

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) dunks over the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU preserved its perfect record (6-0) with a 75-64 victory over Utah Saturday night at the Huntsman Center. Utah (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:

  • BYU shot just 35% in the first half, but in the second half it shot 56%. The Cougars went on an 18-6 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.
  • Te’Jon Lucas led BYU with a game-high 18 points while Alex Barcello added 17 and Gavin Baxter contributed 14.
  • The Cougars out-rebounded the Utes 45-28. Caleb Lohner collected 12 boards to go along with 10 points.

