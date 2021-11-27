3 keys in BYU’s 75-64 win over rival Utah

BYU preserved its perfect record (6-0) with a 75-64 victory over Utah Saturday night at the Huntsman Center. Utah (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:
- BYU shot just 35% in the first half, but in the second half it shot 56%. The Cougars went on an 18-6 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.
- Te’Jon Lucas led BYU with a game-high 18 points while Alex Barcello added 17 and Gavin Baxter contributed 14.
- The Cougars out-rebounded the Utes 45-28. Caleb Lohner collected 12 boards to go along with 10 points.
Loading comments...