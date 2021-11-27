Live coverage: Jaxson Dart touchdown trims BYU’s lead to 14-10 over USC

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from tonight’s game between No. 13 BYU and USC. Follow along for updates throughout the night.

2nd quarter

8:06 — Former Utah prep quarterback standout Jaxson Dart led the Trojans on a touchdown drive to make it a four-score game, and the freshman Dart capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. The Trojans moved the ball 72 yards in nine plays for their first touchdown of the night.

11:34 — The Cougars have a 14-3 lead, thanks to a 9-yard touchdown run by Tyler Allgeier on fourth-and-1. BYU originally kicked a field goal on the drive, but USC was called for offsides on the kick, and the Cougars decided to go for it after the penalty.

Allgeier then broke through the middle untouched for the score on a 93-yard scoring drive that featured another fourth-down conversion for BYU.

BYU capitalizes on the offsides penalty and Tyler Allgeier waltzes into the endzone behind some great blocking up front. https://t.co/ds1ScndUFI pic.twitter.com/HRTIuYsaKD — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) November 28, 2021

1st quarter

BYU 7, USC 3

The Cougars have 136 yards of total offense to only 49 for USC through one quarter. If BYU can start turning some of this momentum on offense into sustainable drives, the Cougars could take advantage of the dominance they’ve had so far in moving the ball. For now, they’ll have to settle on holding onto a slim lead.

7:24 — BYU’s first possession of the game found the end zone, as Puka Nacua caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jaren Hall to give the Cougars the lead. BYU drove 75 yards in eight plays to score, and converted a fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive.

11:20 — USC took the opening drive for a score, after the Trojans’ Gary Bryant Jr. returned the opening kickoff 62 yards into BYU territory. USC marched 25 yards before the drive ended with a Parker Lewis 26-yard field goal.

