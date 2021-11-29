 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

One major reason the omicron variant might be more contagious

Could the omicron variant spread quickly? What do we know about the omicron variant?

By Herb Scribner
People wearing faces masks to protect against coronavirus.
People wearing faces masks to protect against the coronavirus arrive at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris on Monday Nov. 29, 2021.
Rafael Yaghobzadeh, Associated Press

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has dominated news discussions over the weekend as the new variant emerged and clearly spread panic throughout the world.

What is the omicron variant?

The omicron variant was revealed over Thanksgiving weekend. Per The Associated Press, the omicron variant was originally discovered in Botswana, where there were four cases among fully vaccinated people.

  • Some cases were found in Hong Kong among travelers from South Africa.
  • Many cases have since been linked to South Africa.

The omicron variant worries experts because it reportedly has at least 30 mutations in the spike protein and at least 10 mutations in the ACE2 receptor, which both help the virus create an entry point to infect humans, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Is the omicron variant more contagious?

It’s unclear if the omicron variant is more contagious. However, The Wall Street Journal reported one example of how serious this variant could be.

  • According to the report, two people across the hall from each other both were infected with the omicron variant — even though they never interacted with each other.
  • “Most likely, air from one of their hotel rooms spread into the hallway and through a door opening, where the other breathed it in,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

That said, experts have said there’s not enough information about the variant to determine how contagious it will be as it spreads throughout the population. Experts have also suggested that the omicron variant has led to mild symptoms among those infected with it.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Coach of the year? Kalani Sitake has a case

By Jay Drew

3 keys to the Utah State Aggies’ win over Carroll College

By Jeff Hunter

The omicron variant may present mild COVID symptoms, expert says

By Herb Scribner

Why conflict over religious exemptions is only going to get worse

By Kelsey Dallas

A plea this Christmas — if you must give gift cards, be smart and thoughtful

By Amy Iverson

Here’s the full schedule for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

By Herb Scribner