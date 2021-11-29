Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be getting another trilogy in the MCU, producer says

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” producer Amy Pascal has confirmed to Fandango that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a new trilogy of films after “No Way Home.”

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — (this is not) the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Holland is set to reprise the role in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the third MCU-based Spider-Man film. In this movie, Peter Parker must confront villains from the multiverse, who have emerged after Parker and Doctor Strange mess up a spell.

There have been questions about Holland’s future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time, especially after Sony and Marvel struggled to sign a deal that would allow Holland’s Spider-Man stories to continue. Right now, Sony owns the rights to the Spider-Man universe of characters. But they worked out a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to allow Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in MCU films.

Holland reportedly made appeals to both Disney CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to keep the deal alive, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Holland has been coy about his future as Spider-Man. He told Collider in February that his contract with Marvel will end with the upcoming third “Spider-Man” and he would take a break from the character.