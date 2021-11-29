 clock menu more-arrow no yes
What Kyle Whittingham said about possible retirement at the end of season

With speculation mounting that he might hang up his whistle after the season, Utah coach addressed the situation Monday with reporters

By Jeff Call
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham works the sideline during the game at Stanford Cardinal in Stanford, Nov. 5, 2021.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham works the sideline during the game against the Stanford Cardinal in Stanford, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

There have been reports and speculation in recent weeks that Utah coach Kyle Whittingham could retire at the end of the season, particularly if the Utes win the Pac-12 title.

During his weekly Monday morning news conference, he was asked for a reaction.

“Uh, no. I’ve heard a few things from people and I’m having as good a time right now as I ever had,” said Whittingham, who’s in his 17th season at the helm and recently became the winningest coach in program history. “So I’m not even contemplating that right now.”

Utah, winner of the Pac-12 South Division, is preparing for Friday’s Pac-12 championship game against North Division champion Oregon.

