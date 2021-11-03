 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Aaron Rodgers reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love primed to make 1st career start

By Ryan McDonald
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
AP

On Wednesday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported that reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Packers’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pelissero’s colleagues Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo at NFL Network reported that Rodgers is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Multiple outlets reported that former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love will start in Rodgers’ place Sunday against the Chiefs, as he is the only healthy quarterback remaining on the roster (practice squad signal-caller Kurt Benkert has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19).

Rodgers has thrown for 1,894 yards with 17 touchdowns against three interceptions this season.

Love, the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has just seven pass attempts this season in two games. He has completed five of them for 68 yards and has been sacked once.

Love was in position to be the Packers’ starter this season as it appeared Rodgers would not return to the team before Rodgers’ contract was restructured over the summer.

Green Bay is one of just three teams in the NFL with only one loss.

Next Up In Utah State

Loading comments...

The Latest

Opinion: The placeholder president: How to explain Biden’s first-year woes

By S.E. Cupp

This collection of rare and historic Latter-day Saint items — valued at $3.2 million — is for sale. What’s in it?

By Trent Toone

High school volleyball: Updated 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores & schedules

By James Edward

Americans don’t know much about their government. Is this a problem?

By Jay Evensen

Is it a bones or no-bones day?

By Herb Scribner

Is the COVID-19 vaccine really better than natural immunity?

By Herb Scribner