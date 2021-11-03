Aaron Rodgers reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, Jordan Love primed to make 1st career start

On Wednesday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported that reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Packers’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Pelissero’s colleagues Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo at NFL Network reported that Rodgers is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Multiple outlets reported that former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love will start in Rodgers’ place Sunday against the Chiefs, as he is the only healthy quarterback remaining on the roster (practice squad signal-caller Kurt Benkert has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19).

Rodgers has thrown for 1,894 yards with 17 touchdowns against three interceptions this season.

Love, the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has just seven pass attempts this season in two games. He has completed five of them for 68 yards and has been sacked once.

Love was in position to be the Packers’ starter this season as it appeared Rodgers would not return to the team before Rodgers’ contract was restructured over the summer.

Green Bay is one of just three teams in the NFL with only one loss.