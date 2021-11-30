 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Report: CNN host Chris Cuomo used his media contacts to find out info on Andrew Cuomo’s accusers

Chris Cuomo’s involvement in brother Andrew Cuomo’s crisis could cost him his primetime TV host job

By Gitanjali Poonia
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo in a CNN photo.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, left, appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, right, attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018.
Associated Press

A new report released by New York’s attorney general Monday has evidence that CNN host Chris Cuomo used media contacts to obtain information about the women who were accusing his brother, Andrew Cuomo, the former two-term governor of New York, of sexual harassment.

According to The Guardian, the primetime host allegedly texted Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide, to say, “I have a lead on the wedding girl,” referencing Anna Ruch, an accuser who said that Andrew Cuomo attempted to kiss her at the wedding.

According to the report, Chris Cuomo used connections in the press to help his brother’s team in dealing with the crisis.

  • “Can you check your sources,” DeRosa asked on March 7, per CNN Business, to which he replied, “on it.”
  • Per the report, the TV host admitted to trying to learn more about a story written by journalist Ronon Farrow, though defended this practice as conventional in the industry.

Per the New York’s attorney general report, Chris Cuomo said on air in August that he never contacted the press about his brother’s allegations.

  • “I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,” he said.

CNN responded to the allegations against Chris Cuomo, saying they would conduct an investigation.

  • “The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” CNN said in a statement, reported by CNN Business. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”
  • The report adds that it was “inappropriate” to engage in Andrew Cuomo’s crisis though CNN didn’t issue a suspension.

