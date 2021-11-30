Report: CNN host Chris Cuomo used his media contacts to find out info on Andrew Cuomo’s accusers

A new report released by New York’s attorney general Monday has evidence that CNN host Chris Cuomo used media contacts to obtain information about the women who were accusing his brother, Andrew Cuomo, the former two-term governor of New York, of sexual harassment.

According to The Guardian, the primetime host allegedly texted Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide, to say, “I have a lead on the wedding girl,” referencing Anna Ruch, an accuser who said that Andrew Cuomo attempted to kiss her at the wedding.

According to the report, Chris Cuomo used connections in the press to help his brother’s team in dealing with the crisis.

“Can you check your sources,” DeRosa asked on March 7, per CNN Business, to which he replied, “on it.”

Per the report, the TV host admitted to trying to learn more about a story written by journalist Ronon Farrow, though defended this practice as conventional in the industry.

Per the New York’s attorney general report, Chris Cuomo said on air in August that he never contacted the press about his brother’s allegations.

“I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,” he said.

CNN responded to the allegations against Chris Cuomo, saying they would conduct an investigation.