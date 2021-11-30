 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kyle Rittenhouse isn’t enrolled in any classes following student protest, Arizona State University says

Kyle Rittenhouse is not enrolled at Arizona State University, university officials said

By Gitanjali Poonia
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the judge.
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, waits for the judge before the jury is relieved for the day during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Sean Krajacic, The Kenosha News via Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled in Arizona State University, according to school officials, per Fox News.

During his recent murder trial, Rittenhouse told the court he was taking nursing classes at the school. But the university followed up with a statement:

  • “Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. ASU can confirm that Mr. Rittenhouse enrolled as a non-degree seeking ASU Online student for the session that started Oct. 13, 2021, which allows students access to begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university,” the statement said.

What’s behind the student outrage?

Members of groups like Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition and Mecha de ASU demanded that the administration withdraw Rittenhouse from the university, according to The Guardian.

  • The groups are hosting a “rally and protest to get murderer Kyle Rittenhouse off our campus” on Dec. 1 at Arizona State University.
  • “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we as the ASU community do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all,” a student told Fox News. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible.”

What is the school’s response?

Arizona State University released another statement to Fox News on Monday revealing that Rittenhouse is no longer a student at the university.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the ASU admissions process. Our records show that he is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU,” said the university spokesperson.

Rittenhouse was charged with five counts for shooting three people during civil unrest in Wisconsin, in August 2020, per Deseret News reports. He was found not guilty on all charges earlier this month.

