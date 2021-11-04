This group will get new stimulus checks in 2022

Stimulus checks have come and gone for many Americans. Some families are still earning child tax credit monthly payments. But the stimulus check release for the everyday American has slowed.

Still, there’s another group that might receive stimulus checks in 2022 — babies.

“Specifically, if you are a new parent, your bank account might get another $1,400 payment,” according to Nasdaq.com. “Unfortunately, it will probably be a while until you can get your hands on it.’

That’s right. Per Moneywise, babies born in 2021 could qualify families to receive some more Biden bucks.

How to qualify for 2022 stimulus payment

Americans will qualify for payments up to $1,400 from the third round of stimulus checks people received in March 2021.

The income requirements are still $150,000 for married people or $75,000 for individuals.

Eligible new parents must inform the IRS that they had a baby (or babies) when they file their 2021 taxes in 2022 to receive the stimulus checks for those babies, according to Moneywise.

These parents may also qualify for the expanded child tax credit program, too, which allows families to receive paychecks every month.

When will you get a 2022 stimulus payment?

However, parents shouldn’t expect to receive the new stimulus check until 2022 after they file their 2021 tax returns, per Nasdaq.com.