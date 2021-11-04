Here are ABBA’S top 10 hits in the U.S.

Throughout their run in the 1970s and ’80s, the Swedish sensation ABBA had 20 songs make it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States.

Four of those hits reached the top 10. Surprisingly, “Mamma Mia” — which launched a musical and a popular film starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan — was not one of ABBA’s higher-charting songs in the U.S., only reaching No. 32 on the Billboard chart.

Ahead of ABBA’s new album “Voyage” — the band’s first album in 40 years that comes out Nov. 5 — here’s a look at the 10 highest-charting ABBA songs in the United States.

‘Does Your Mother Know’

“Does Your Mother Know” primarily features the voice of Bjorn Ulvaeus, with the other three band members providing back-up vocals. The song is from ABBA’s “Voulez-Vous” record and peaked at No. 19 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1979.

‘S0S’

“S0S” was ABBA’s first major hit after breaking into the music industry with “Waterloo.” The song, from their album, “ABBA,” peaked at No. 15 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1975.

‘I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do’

Stemming from the same album that gave fans “SOS,” “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” also peaked at No. 15 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1976.

‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’

”Knowing Me, Knowing You,” from the album “Arrival,” peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1977.

‘Fernando’

“Fernando,” originally released as a single by ABBA member Anni-Frid Lyngstad, was re-recorded and included on the band’s “Greatest Hits” compilation album. The song peaked at No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1976.

‘The Name of the Game’

Coming from the band’s fifth record, “ABBA: The Album,” “The Name of the Game” peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1978.

‘The Winner Takes it All’

A powerful ballad about the end of a relationship,“The Winner Takes it All” peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1981. The song stems from ABBA’s seventh album, “Super Trouper.”

‘Waterloo’

“Waterloo” was the song that started it all for ABBA, who won the 1974 Eurovision Contest with a performance of the upbeat tune. “Waterloo” peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1974.

‘Take a Chance on Me’

Coming from the same album as “The Name of the Game,” “Take a Chance on Me” peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1978.

‘Dancing Queen’

ABBA’s sole No. 1 hit in the U.S., “Dancing Queen” reached the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1977.

“Wherever we come in the world, if (people) don’t know what ABBA is, if they don’t know what Sweden is, they always know what ‘Dancing Queen’ is,” Katja Nord, a member of the Swedish ABBA tribute band Waterloo, previously told the Deseret News.