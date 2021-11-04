 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Here are ABBA’S top 10 hits in the U.S.

Surprisingly, ‘Mamma Mia’ — which launched a musical and a popular film starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan — was not one of ABBA’s higher-charting songs in the U.S.

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Members of the Swedish supergroup ABBA pose in a publicity photo wearing specially made suits that helped create digital avatars of themselves.
Members of the Swedish supergroup ABBA pose in a publicity photo wearing specially made suits that helped create digital avatars of themselves. Their upcoming London show will be a virtual reality performance by the group as digital avatars.
Facebook.com/ABBA

Throughout their run in the 1970s and ’80s, the Swedish sensation ABBA had 20 songs make it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States.

Four of those hits reached the top 10. Surprisingly, “Mamma Mia” — which launched a musical and a popular film starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan — was not one of ABBA’s higher-charting songs in the U.S., only reaching No. 32 on the Billboard chart.

Ahead of ABBA’s new album “Voyage” — the band’s first album in 40 years that comes out Nov. 5 — here’s a look at the 10 highest-charting ABBA songs in the United States.

‘Does Your Mother Know’

“Does Your Mother Know” primarily features the voice of Bjorn Ulvaeus, with the other three band members providing back-up vocals. The song is from ABBA’s “Voulez-Vous” record and peaked at No. 19 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1979.

‘S0S’

“S0S” was ABBA’s first major hit after breaking into the music industry with “Waterloo.” The song, from their album, “ABBA,” peaked at No. 15 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1975.

‘I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do’

Stemming from the same album that gave fans “SOS,” “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” also peaked at No. 15 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1976.

‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’

”Knowing Me, Knowing You,” from the album “Arrival,” peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1977.

‘Fernando’

“Fernando,” originally released as a single by ABBA member Anni-Frid Lyngstad, was re-recorded and included on the band’s “Greatest Hits” compilation album. The song peaked at No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1976.

‘The Name of the Game’

Coming from the band’s fifth record, “ABBA: The Album,” “The Name of the Game” peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1978.

‘The Winner Takes it All’

A powerful ballad about the end of a relationship,“The Winner Takes it All” peaked at No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1981. The song stems from ABBA’s seventh album, “Super Trouper.”

‘Waterloo’

“Waterloo” was the song that started it all for ABBA, who won the 1974 Eurovision Contest with a performance of the upbeat tune. “Waterloo” peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1974.

‘Take a Chance on Me’

Coming from the same album as “The Name of the Game,” “Take a Chance on Me” peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1978.

‘Dancing Queen’

ABBA’s sole No. 1 hit in the U.S., “Dancing Queen” reached the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1977.

“Wherever we come in the world, if (people) don’t know what ABBA is, if they don’t know what Sweden is, they always know what ‘Dancing Queen’ is,” Katja Nord, a member of the Swedish ABBA tribute band Waterloo, previously told the Deseret News.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

Matt Smith says his ‘Rise of Skywalker’ role would have transformed ‘Star Wars’ forever

By Herb Scribner

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he won’t use real guns on set after ‘Rust’ shooting

By Herb Scribner

Why Republican candidates are blowing things up — literally

By Samuel Benson

West Valley’s first female leader, a familiar face in Moab and a surprising write-in win: Meet Utah’s new mayors

By Kyle Dunphey

Updated Utah election results: Here’s how local races are shaping up

By Deseret News staff and KSL.com staff

High school volleyball: Mountain View avoids upset against Salem Hills, advances to 5A semifinals

By Tyler Haslam