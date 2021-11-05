The West is losing the battle with COVID-19 right now

COVID-19 infection numbers are dropping across the country right now, though parts of the West are seeing a spike.
The U.S. is currently averaging about 70,000 new COVID-19 cases per day with about 1,400 deaths per day, per Axios.
But with one glance at the Axios COID-19 cases map you can see Western states are seeing heavy increases of case numbers.
- States such as Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico have seen a massive jump in cases per 100,000 people.
- California, Utah and Nevada are seeing a slight increase in case numbers, too.
Multiple stories from the last week align with this data, showing the West is in a battle with COVID-19 just ahead of the winter months.
- Arizona recently reached close to 50,000 breakthrough COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people, as I wrote for the Deseret News. Most of those cases are among those who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
- Colorado has been fighting its worst coronavirus wave in a year, leading to overwhelmed hospitals that are turning away patients, according to The New York Times.
