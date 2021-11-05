 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The West is losing the battle with COVID-19 right now

New COVID-19 case data shows the West is seeing a spike in novel coronavirus cases

By Herb Scribner
People wait in line for a COVID-19 test.
People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. COVID-19 infection numbers are dropping across the country right now, though parts of the West are seeing a spike.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

COVID-19 infection numbers are dropping across the country right now, though parts of the West are seeing a spike.

The U.S. is currently averaging about 70,000 new COVID-19 cases per day with about 1,400 deaths per day, per Axios.

But with one glance at the Axios COID-19 cases map you can see Western states are seeing heavy increases of case numbers.

  • States such as Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico have seen a massive jump in cases per 100,000 people.
  • California, Utah and Nevada are seeing a slight increase in case numbers, too.

Multiple stories from the last week align with this data, showing the West is in a battle with COVID-19 just ahead of the winter months.

