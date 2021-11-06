Highlights and key plays from Utah State’s 35-13 win over New Mexico State

Looking for its seventh win of the season, Utah State struggled early before erupting in the second half against New Mexico State. The Utah-based Aggies defeated the other Aggies 35-13, with USU outscoring NMSU 28-0 after halftime. Utah State is now 7-2 on the season (4-1 in MWC play), and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Final

Utah State 35, New Mexico State 13

8:43 — Logan Bonner throws his fourth touchdown pass of the day, a 1-yard strike to Justin McGriff. During the 9-play, 93-yard drive, Deven Thompkins moved up to 215 receiving yards on the day, a career-high and the ninth most single game receiving yards in the school history.

3rd Quarter

Utah State 28, New Mexico State 13

5:08 — Elelyon Noa puts the Aggies up two scores with a 4-yard touchdown run, capping off a 8-play, 64-yard USU drive. Utah State has caught fire offensively in the second half and now has 317 total yards of offense. USU has scored on all three of its possessions since coming out of the locker room.

9:36 — Utah State is putting its horrible first half behind it. The Aggies scored again, this time a 4-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Derek Wright. Quarterback Logan Bonner has now thrown for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

14:02 — Utah State wasted little time to start the second half. The Aggies 87 yards down the field in four plays, capped off by a 54-yard touchdown reception by Deven Thompkins. Thompkins now has his seventh game with 100-plus receiving yards this season.

Halftime

New Mexico State 13, Utah State 7

2:48 — Logan Bonner intercepted by D.J. McCullough at the NMSU 18 yard line. Bonner tried to force the ball to Deven Thompkins, despite three nearby NMSU defenders.

5:56 — NMSU gets it third score of the day — second field goal — on a 35-yard Ethan Albertson kick. The score capped off a 14-play, 58-yard drive that took nearly six minutes. The Aggies (NMSU) were primed to score a touchdown, before a ineligible receiver penalty forced the kick.

10:06 — Utah State gets its first score of the day, a 22-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Deven Thompkins from quarterback Logan Bonner. The Aggies have 96 yards of offense, 66 through the air, 30 on the ground.

12:43 — USU gets as close at the NMSU 1-yard line, but running back Calvin Tyler Jr. is stopped inches short of the end zone on 4th and 1. Utah State has had possession three times, punted twice and turned the ball over on downs once.

1st Quarter

New Mexico State 10, Utah State 0,

1:01 — NMSU strikes again — USU has gone 3-and-out on both its offensive possessions — with a 45-yard field goal by Ethan Albertson.

4:46 — NMSU’s Juwaun Price runs for 11 yard touchdown, the first score of the game. The Aggies ran through Utah State’s defense on the drive — quarterback Jonah Johnson especially — and have 67 yards on the ground compared to four for USU.

9:23 — Utah State linebacker Justin Rice blocks a 26-yard field goal try, after NMSU marched 67 yards down the field in 11 plays.

Prepgame Prep

