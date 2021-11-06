Live coverage: No. 15 BYU takes early 7-0 lead on Idaho State with Tyler Allgeier touchdown

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s game between No. 15 BYU and Idaho State. Follow along for updates throughout the day.

1st quarter

9:38 — Tyler Allgeier sccored his 17th rushing touchdown of the season, this one on a fourth-and-2 at the Idaho State 11, and the Cougars are on the board first. BYU took its opening drive 55 yards in nine plays for the score after the Cougar defense forced a three-and-out.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game: