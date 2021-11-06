 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Live coverage: No. 15 BYU takes early 7-0 lead on Idaho State with Tyler Allgeier touchdown

By Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake gives the fans a shaka prior to BYU and Virginia playing.
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake gives the fans a shaka prior to BYU and Virginia playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s game between No. 15 BYU and Idaho State. Follow along for updates throughout the day.

1st quarter

9:38 — Tyler Allgeier sccored his 17th rushing touchdown of the season, this one on a fourth-and-2 at the Idaho State 11, and the Cougars are on the board first. BYU took its opening drive 55 yards in nine plays for the score after the Cougar defense forced a three-and-out.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game:

