Sony Pictures released the first poster for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a film due out in December.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be the concluding chapter of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man arc, which has seen Spider-Man appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, Peter Parker will team with Doctor Strange to re-create the world so that no one knows the identity of Spider-Man. Of course, things will go haywire.

Other than what we learned in the first “No Way Home” trailer, we know little about this movie. But the new Sony Pictures poster has dropped a few clues about what to expect.

For one, you can see the mechanical arms for Doctor Ock, who made his first appearance in the teaser trailer. Doctor Octopus will be played by Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Ock in “Spider-Man 2” starring Tobey Maguire.

The poster shows sand — a hint that the villain Sandman, who showed up in “Spider-Man 3” with Tobey Maguire, will appear in the film.

There are also lightning bolts slashing through the air — which is a clue that Electro, who appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” with Andrew Garfield as Parker, will appear in the movie.

And don’t forget the Green Goblin flying in the background. In the trailer, we saw a green grenade item roll on the ground, a hint that the Green Goblin would return. Clearly, that’s been confirmed now.

So from the poster, it’s clear “No Way Home” will bring back some of the most iconic villains from the “Spider-Man” films through the multiverse, which has been a central point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late. The multiverse has arrived and we’re about to dive right into it.

But the poster doesn’t have a lot of information. We learned at the end of “Venom: Let There be Carnage” that Venom could appear in the MCU. We’ve heard rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield sliding into the film, too. There are just so many unknowns we don’t have answers to yet. And how will this film collide with “Loki” and the discussions of the multiverse? Since Doctor Strange is involved, does this mean we’ll see hints of what’s to come in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” film, which is due out in mid-2022?

“No Way Home” hits theaters on Dec. 17. We haven’t seen any additional teasers or trailers since the first one, and the poster offers few new details about the movie. We may see another trailer, but there’s also a chance it won’t reveal too much. We may have gotten all of the new information we’ll get.

And that’s fine. Clearly, Marvel is dealing with a lot of different storylines right now. There are the day-to-day grind issues seen in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” The “Eternals” story is dealing with the cosmos and new characters like Black Knight. And then you have all of this multiverse stuff with Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Loki and so much more. There are so many storylines to follow that the less information we get, the better.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” looks like it’s going to be epic with many secrets kept under wraps. But get ready to see Spider-Man conquer the most dangerous of villains and foes he’s ever faced, putting a brilliant stamp on the Holland trilogy.