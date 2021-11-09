Former President Trump will ‘probably’ announce his 2024 plans soon. Here’s when

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News over the weekend that he will “probably” wait until 2022 to announce his decision on running for president in 2024.

When will Trump announce his 2024 run?

Trump said he’d wait until after the 2022 midterms to announce a 2024 bid, according to Fox News.

“I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see,” Trump said. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms.”

Trump said waiting until after the 2022 midterms makes the most sense.

“It doesn’t mean I will,” Trump told Fox News. “It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made.”

He said, “a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run.”

Will Trump run in 2024?

Trump said in July 2021 that he had made up his mind about running for president in 2024, as I wrote for the Deseret News. He also said he hopes to run in order to help the country.

Can anyone beat Trump in 2024?

A recent Politico-Morning Consult poll found that Trump is still ahead of all other candidates for the 2024 race, which hasn’t even started yet. Trump beats competitors such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in that poll.

Similarly, recent Quinnipiac University poll shows among Republicans, 78% would like to see Trump run again for office.