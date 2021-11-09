Rebounding and defense returned to the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Tuesday night, just as new Runnin’ Utes coach Craig Smith promised they would when he accepted the job in March.

Using a crushing 55-29 advantage on the glass and holding their opening-night opponent to 39% shooting, the Runnin’ Utes eased past Abilene Christian 70-56 to start off the Smith era on the right foot.

“In so many ways, it was a dream come true,” Smith said of his debut in red.

About the only downer for the Utes was that only 2,355 fans bothered to show up to welcome in the new coaching staff and seven new faces — eight if two-time transfer Both Gach ever gets approved to play by the NCAA — in the first official game since 10-year coach Larry Krystkowiak was fired for, among other things, not being able to pack the Huntsman Center as in days of yore.

“We did turn it over, but we avoided those catastrophic turnovers. It was a physical, rugged game. We knew it was going to be like that.” — Utah basketball coach Craig Smith

The 6 p.m. weeknight start and a relatively unknown opponent certainly contributed to the small crowd, but at least now Utes fans have a standard to surpass. With a decent nonconference home schedule that includes BYU, Manhattan, Bethune-Cookman and Sacramento State, let’s hope word gets out that the college basketball season has, indeed, begun.

Even at Utah.

Up next is Sac State on Saturday night, which should allow Utah’s football fans to watch the game at Arizona and still have time to make it to the Hill for Round 2.

As for Tuesday night, there wasn’t much to nit-pick about.

Sure, Utah committed 20 turnovers, but that was expected against a Wildcats team that prides itself on helter-skelter defensive pressure and coming up with steals that lead to easy buckets.

Grid View Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) goes to the hoop during the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots from under the hoop during the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Eli Ballstaedt (13) and guard David Jenkins Jr. (1) celebrate as they lead against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard David Jenkins Jr. (1) passes as Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Tobias Cameron (11) hits the boards at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Reggie Miller (10) and Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) scramble for a loose ball at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Airion Simmons (23) scrambles for a loose ball during the game against the Utah Utes at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) shoots during the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) “lights the U” as players and fans cheer after the Utes beat the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) celebrates with fans after the Utes beat the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith reacts to a foul call against his team during the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith works the sideline during the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Airion Simmons (23) goes to the hoop against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard David Jenkins Jr. (1) moves the ball upcourt during the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith works the sideline during the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) dunks on Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Stevie Smith (13) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Immanuel Allen (25) drives against Utah Utes guard David Jenkins Jr. (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Reggie Miller (10) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) gets the and-one on a foul from Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu (15) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) shoots during the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (11) shoots over Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Airion Simmons (23) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (11) goes to the hoop over Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Abilene Christian Wildcats head coach Brette Tanner works the sideline during the game against the Utah Utes at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) goes to the hoop past Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Airion Simmons (23) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Airion Simmons (23) blocks a shot from Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (11) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) comes under pressure from Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Cameron Steele (5) and guard Reggie Miller (10) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

“We did turn it over, but we avoided those catastrophic turnovers,” Smith said. “It was a physical, rugged game. We knew it was going to be like that.”

Both teams shot 39% from the field.

The difference was rebounding. Enjoying 22 offensive rebounds, which they turned into 23 second-chance points, the Utes got eight rebounds or more from four guys — clearly an emphasis after being at or near the bottom of the Pac-12 last year in almost every rebounding category.

“We got better playing this game,” Smith said. “To get this win was big for us. ... Rebounding has been a huge emphasis. At the end of the day, you are what you emphasize.”

UNLV transfer David Jenkins Jr. led the way with 15 points — he will emerge as the Utes’ leading scorer this season, barring injury or something totally unforeseen — and 7-footer Branden Carlson added 14 points and nine boards before fouling out.

Had Utah made more bunnies — that problem plagued them last year, too — it would have won by 20, maybe more.

“For the most part, we had really good looks,” Smith said. “We missed some chip shots at the rim.”

Smith delivered on his promise to play a lot of guys early, using 12 players in the first half after starting the same five who started in the secret scrimmage against Wyoming and the exhibition win over Westminster: Carlson, Jenkins, Rollie Worster, Riley Battin and Marco Anthony.

Carlson picked up his second foul, controversially, on a drop step to the bucket with 9:03 remaining and played only nine minutes in the first half.

Jenkins and Worster combined for 21 points in the first half, and the Utes led 34-27 at the break.

A 27-15 rebounding advantage in the first half was key, with Utah getting 10 second-chance points in the first 20 minutes.

“It was a good momentum swing like that, getting our first win,” Jenkins said.

Illinois State transfer Dusan Mahorcic showed well in the first half while Carlson rode the pine, grabbing five rebounds and scoring five points. Mahorcic finished with 11 points and eight boards, having dropped about 20 pounds since arriving in Salt Lake City a few months ago.

“Dusan, I thought, was very, very good for us,” Smith said.

He kept it up in the second half, adding another tough rebound basket and generally knocking around everyone inside with his superior girth and weight.

Immanuel Allen led ACU with 13, but no other Wildcat had more than nine as Utah took away its bread-and-butter — steals and fast break buckets.

“I thought we really settled in in the second half (after leading 34-27 at the break),” Smith said.

Worster, who will be the primary point guard until Gach joins the club, and perhaps even after, turned in a workmanlike game befitting a bearded fellow from Montana. He committed just one turnover and had six assists in 37 minutes, while adding 12 points.

“He really controlled the game for us,” Smith said.

Then there was Battin, who vowed to improve his rebounding during the offseason and apparently has done just that, grabbing 10 caroms in 29 minutes to go with eight points and a couple assists.

“Riley is such a determined individual,” Smith said.

The coach screamed “hey” at the top of his lungs when he entered a dead-quiet interview room, breaking the silence and startling everybody else in the room. Suffice it to say, Krystkowiak never did such a thing, even after big Pac-12 wins or a victory over BYU.

“What an exciting day for the Runnin’ Utes and for all of our guys and our staff,” the former USU coach said. “It was so great to be back in the Huntsman. I want to thank the fans for coming out and supporting our guys.”