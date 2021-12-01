3 keys to No. 12 BYU’s 72-65 overtime loss to UVU

No. 12 BYU suffered its first setback (6-1) of the season with a 72-65 overtime loss to Utah Valley University (7-1) — a major upset Wednesday night at the UCCU Center.
- Utah Valley Wolverines guard Justin Harmon (24) is surrounded by fans after the Wolverines beat BYU 72-54 at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) dunks over Utah Valley Wolverines guard Justin Harmon (24) at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) drives for a loose ball past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Justin Harmon (24) at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) drives into Utah Valley Wolverines guard Le’Tre Darthard (1) at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) gestures with a “three” at the BYU bench after scoring three points against BYU at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
- BYU Basketball Coach Mark Pope frowns as a UVU victory against BYU is imminent at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:
- UVU’s Fardaws Aimaq collected a game-high 22 rebounds to go with 24 points, and guard Justin Harmon poured in 24 points.
- BYU led 46-41 with eight minutes left in regulation but UVU outscored the Cougars 14-9 the rest of the half, which ended in a 55-55 tie.
- In overtime, UVU outscored BYU 17-10. And when the final buzzer sounded, Wolverine fans rushed the court to celebrate.
