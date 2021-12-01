 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to No. 12 BYU’s 72-65 overtime loss to UVU

The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season against the Wolverines and it was a major upset.

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas drives into Utah Valley Wolverines guard Le’Tre Darthard.
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) drives into Utah Valley Wolverines guard Le’Tre Darthard (1) at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

No. 12 BYU suffered its first setback (6-1) of the season with a 72-65 overtime loss to Utah Valley University (7-1) — a major upset Wednesday night at the UCCU Center.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:

  • UVU’s Fardaws Aimaq collected a game-high 22 rebounds to go with 24 points, and guard Justin Harmon poured in 24 points.
  • BYU led 46-41 with eight minutes left in regulation but UVU outscored the Cougars 14-9 the rest of the half, which ended in a 55-55 tie.
  • In overtime, UVU outscored BYU 17-10. And when the final buzzer sounded, Wolverine fans rushed the court to celebrate.

