3 keys to No. 12 BYU’s 72-65 overtime loss to UVU

No. 12 BYU suffered its first setback (6-1) of the season with a 72-65 overtime loss to Utah Valley University (7-1) — a major upset Wednesday night at the UCCU Center.

Grid View Utah Valley Wolverines guard Justin Harmon (24) is surrounded by fans after the Wolverines beat BYU 72-54 at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) dunks over Utah Valley Wolverines guard Justin Harmon (24) at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) drives for a loose ball past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Justin Harmon (24) at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) drives into Utah Valley Wolverines guard Le’Tre Darthard (1) at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) gestures with a “three” at the BYU bench after scoring three points against BYU at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

BYU Basketball Coach Mark Pope frowns as a UVU victory against BYU is imminent at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:

