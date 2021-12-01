 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stacey Abrams announces bid for Georgia governor

Abrams, a Democrat who lost a bid in 2018, will run again for Georgia governor

By Herb Scribner
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams speaks in Selma, Alabama.
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams speaks at the unity breakfast on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Abrams announced a new gubernatorial bid on Wednesday.
Butch Dill, Associated Press

Stacey Abrams, a popular Democrat, announced a new bid for Georgia governor Wednesday.

Abrams, a voting rights activist and former gubernatorial candidate, said on social media that she is running again “because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

  • Per NBC News, Abrams earned heavy praise from Democrats for organizing voters in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, helping President Joe Biden secure victory in the state.
  • Abrams lost a bid for governor in 2018 when she ran against current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

In 2019, Abrams was tasked with giving the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and has remained a central figure in the Democratic Party, according to The Associated Press.

More recently, Abrams has opposed a massive election overhaul bill that will change how Georgia voters cast their ballots in elections, as the Deseret News reported.

  • “Now more than ever, we need federal action to protect voting rights as we continue to fight against these blatantly unconstitutional efforts that are nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0.,” said Abrams said on Twitter Thursday.

