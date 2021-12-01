Stacey Abrams announces bid for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams, a popular Democrat, announced a new bid for Georgia governor Wednesday.

Abrams, a voting rights activist and former gubernatorial candidate, said on social media that she is running again “because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

Per NBC News, Abrams earned heavy praise from Democrats for organizing voters in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, helping President Joe Biden secure victory in the state.

Abrams lost a bid for governor in 2018 when she ran against current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol



Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021

In 2019, Abrams was tasked with giving the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and has remained a central figure in the Democratic Party, according to The Associated Press.

More recently, Abrams has opposed a massive election overhaul bill that will change how Georgia voters cast their ballots in elections, as the Deseret News reported.