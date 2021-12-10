Utah wide receiver Britain Covey declares for the NFL draft

Utah wide receiver Britain Covey has elected to enter the NFL draft, and the Utes’ game against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl will be his final as a Ute.

“Many people reading this are probably thinking, ‘Wait, you’re telling me this guy has another year of eligibility?’ The answer is yes. While it sounds fun to drag out my college career until I collect social security, I’m ready for my next chapter. I feel perfectly content with my college career,” Covey said in a Twitter post.

Covey’s first game as a Ute came against Michigan in 2015. He then went on a Latter-day Saint mission in 2016 and 2017. Covey redshirted in 2019 after appearing in four games, and with the NCAA COVID-19 rules that gave players in 2020 season an extra year of eligibility, Covey could have chosen to come back for one final year as a Ute in 2022.

In his career with Utah, Covey has 1,977 receiving yards, which ranks sixth on Utah’s all-time career receiving yards list. This season, he has 49 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns.

He has also been a special teams weapon for the Utes, with 1,722 career returning yards on punts and kickoffs. He’s returned four punts for touchdowns over his career, including two this season. His punt return for a touchdown against then-No. 3 Oregon was perhaps his best play all season.

Covey will cap off his college career in the Rose Bowl.

“In pursuit of another childhood dream, I’ll be preparing for the 2022 NFL draft in hopes that someone takes a chance on me. I’m ecstatic to be able to put on that Utah uniform one more time down in Pasadena. Let’s make it special,” Covey said.

