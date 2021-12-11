 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

America’s favorite Christmas foods, including a Utah favorite

Christmas.co.uk did a survey to find out America’s favorite holiday foods

By Gitanjali Poonia
A green bean casserole made by Dorcas Reilly sits on a counter on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005 at the Campbell Soup Co. corporate kitchen in Camden, N.J.
A green bean casserole made by Dorcas Reilly sits on a counter on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005 at the Campbell Soup Co. corporate kitchen in Camden, N.J.
Mel Evans, Associated Press

Christmas countdown is in full swing and Americans are ready to put on their stretchy pants to make room for the tasty delights of the holiday season. Our country, a melting pot of diversity, has an endless list of Christmas foods, enough to fill up a recipe book.

“After being cooped up indoors for months, many Americans are looking forward to finally seeing family and friends again; as well as regaining the holiday spirit many anticipate towards the end of the working year,” says Daniel Brown, of Christmas.co.uk, a website that provides Christmas tips, tricks and traditions.

Christmas.co.uk conducted a survey of 3,485 Americans to rank the nation’s more iconic Christmas meals, from cranberry sauce to reindeer meat.

  • Overall, the most iconic food was awarded to New Hampshire's pumpkin pie.
  • Next up is Alabama’s crescent recipe, golden brown and baked to a crispy finish with flakey crust. Crescent dough is versatile, with avenues for creating a buttery crescent with a savory filling or a crescent fruit cobbler.
  • Utah gets third place with its green bean casserole.
  • Lutefisk from Minnesota gets last place. The dish is a dried whitefish, usually cod, that is soaked in water for a number of days and pickled in lye. It is popular in areas with Scandinavian history.

“Of course, many love the customs and traditions associated with Christmas. However, if you’re looking to experiment with new, different food this time around, now is the perfect time to begin recipe testing!” says Brown.

If you’re looking for ideas, Christmas.co.uk also has an interactive map that shows all of America’s iconic Christmas foods.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Timberwolves’ trash talk backfired

By Sarah Todd

Topaz survivors, descendants honor man killed at camp after discovery of old monument

By Lisi Merkley, KSL.com

High school boys basketball: Dixie grinds out win at Skyridge to advance to tournament final vs. Copper Hills

By James Edward

Why now was the right time for BYU distance runner Conner Mantz to turn pro

By Doug Robinson

A good reminder for anyone stumbling through the darker times of life

By Mya Jaradat

Problem-solving Runnin’ Utes welcome Manhattan for Saturday matinee

By Jay Drew