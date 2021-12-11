3 keys in BYU’s 83-71 loss to the Creighton Bluejays

Creighton beat No. 24 BYU 83-71 at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Saturday.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ loss:
- Creighton built a 20-point first half lead to take control of the game early. BYU cut the deficit to 10 in the second half, but the Bluejays held on for the win.
- Creighton’s Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points, including 19 in the first half, to lead the Bluejays. The 83 points scored by Creighton were the most points BYU has given up this season.
- While Alex Barcello scored 28 points, Seneca Knight had a season-high 13 points and the Cougars hit a season-high 11 3-pointers, it wasn’t enough to offset Creighton’s strong first-half performance.
