‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reviews drop tonight. Can you watch the premiere?

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere is slated for Monday night, giving fans a taste of what to expect when the film debuts nationwide later this week.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing us back to the world of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya) and others.

In the film, Parker teams up with Doctor Strange to reset the universe so that no one knows his real identity. Of course, something goes wrong and Spider-Man foes from other universes invade our own world through the multiverse, kicking off a massive story that looks to put Parker in serious trouble.

Are there reviews for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” yet?

Press screenings for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be lined up with the Hollywood premiere of the film, a source told the Deseret News.

Multiple reports suggest reviews for the film will hit Twitter and social media at 11:30 p.m. MST.

More critics will reportedly see the film Tuesday night, which means more reviews could be on the way.

Social media has been filled with conversations and requests to avoid sharing spoilers online after seeing the film.

How to watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere

TikTok will present the red carpet world premiere on Monday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5:50 p.m. MST.