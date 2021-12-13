Is Donovan Mitchell in the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ movie?

Two years ago, Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell — nicknamed Spida — appeared in a commercial promoting the movie “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Now, there’s reason to believe that he appears in the latest Spider-Man movie, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is set to be released on Friday.

Over the weekend, the movie’s official Twitter account posted a commercial featuring San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle and ESPN football analyst Mina Kimes in which they go through a list of rumors that have arisen about the film.

When they get to the idea that Mitchell could be in the movie, Kittle says, “Crazy.”

Kimes then says, “Spida Mitchell, Spider-Man. It almost makes too much sense.”

SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt then makes an appearance, and then the commercial goes to Mitchell himself, who says, “Wait, am I in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?”

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, then appears, saying, “Spida Mitchell. How do these crazy rumors get started?”

Jamie Foxx, who plays Electro, then appears, saying, “Man, people’ll believe anything about this film,” giving a suspicious look at the camera as he does so.

Mitchell quoted the tweet on Sunday, writing simply, “Hmmmm” with a couple of cryptic (but probably not so cryptic) face emojis and a spider emoji.