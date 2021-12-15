 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Urban Meyer fired by Jacksonville Jaguars after less than a season

By Ryan McDonald
A photo of Urban Meyer on the sidelines
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 because of an accumulation of missteps. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong , File)
Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Things have been bad for former University of Utah football coach Urban Meyer both on and off the field in his first season as head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and now he won’t even finish the campaign.

Multiple outlets reported late Wednesday night that Meyer has been fired by the Jaguars just 13 games into his tenure, and the team formally announced it a short time later.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the move.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

The Jaguars are just 2-11, a record that wasn’t wholly unexpected as they began a big rebuild under Meyer, but a number of incidents off the field involving him have marred the season.

Among others, in October, video surfaced of a young woman dancing in front of him while he was at a restaurant he owns in Ohio.

Then this week, there have been numerous reports that he has mistreated both staff and players. On Wednesday, it was reported by the Tampa Bay Times that former kicker Josh Rambo said Meyer kicked him during the preseason in August.

According to multiple outlets, longtime NFL assistant Darrell Bevell, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be the Jaguars’ interim head coach.

He is in his first season with the Jaguars and has also been on staffs with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

Meyer, 57, had a record of 187-32 in 17 seasons as a collegiate head coach in stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State and won three national championships.

