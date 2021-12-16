 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

The White House announces plans to strengthen the trucking industry. Here’s why

Outdated infrastructure, the pandemic and a large volume of goods moving through our economy has strained the supply chain, especially the trucking industry

By Gitanjali Poonia
Tucks remain parked along Interstate 5 because of blizzard conditions in Mountain Gate, California.
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, trucks remain parked along Interstate 5 because of blizzard conditions in Mountain Gate, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. In an effort to improve the nation’s prolonged supply chain problems, the White House announced a plan to recruit and train a new generation of truck drivers to boost the industry during the pandemic.
Caltrans via Associated Press

In an effort to improve the nation’s prolonged supply chain problems, the White House announced a plan to recruit and train a new generation of truck drivers to boost the industry during the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a Trucking Action Plan to strengthen America's trucking workforce, according to the White House.

  • The statement said that “outdated infrastructure, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a historic volume of goods moving through our economy” have strained the supply chain, which includes trucking.
  • Trucks are responsible for carrying about 72% of goods in the United States, according to the Census Bureau, and in most communities, trucking is the only form of delivery.
  • The industry, as of late, has had underlying problems — including an aging workforce, high turnover rates and unpaid, wasted time for drivers, said the White House.

The administration said it is taking steps to reduce barriers for drivers to get their commercial driver’s license, which entails using strategies — such as increasing personnel and hours of operation or moving appointments online — to solve delays and backlogs.

  • Per Reuters, the Transportation Department is providing $30 million to help states expedite the issuance of commercial driver’s licenses.
  • The department also plans to expand Registered Apprenticeship programs for truck drivers, and outreach to veterans for recruiting new drivers.
  • A “Driving Good Jobs” initiative will be launched to support drivers and recruit them from underrepresented communities, said the White House.

Teamsters President Jim Hoffa argued there “is no shortage of experienced truckers. However, there is a problem with these drivers getting fair pay and treatment from their employers,” per Reuters.

  • He added, “truckers are being taken for granted by big business even after all the work they did to keep America running during the most difficult days of COVID-19.”

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will join National Economic Council Director Brian Deese in hosting a roundtable with leaders in the trucking industry at the White House, according to NPR.

Next Up In Business

Loading comments...

The Latest

The biggest plot hole in every Christmas movie

By Herb Scribner

USU police chief resigns after 'reprehensible' sexual assault comments to football players

By Jacob Scholl, KSL.com

Utah football’s 2022 schedule is here

By Joe Coles

Melania Trump launching NFTs of her ‘cobalt blue eyes’

By Gitanjali Poonia

This mysterious illness has killed almost 100 people and no one knows why

By Herb Scribner

Here are the bowl games you shouldn’t miss

By Trent Wood